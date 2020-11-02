|
AIR FRANCE-KLM : Barclays est neutre
02/11/2020 | 09:45
La recherche de chez Barclays confirme son conseil et maintient son opinion neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours demeure inchangé à 2.70 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|
|Toute l'actualité sur AIR FRANCE-KLM
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur AIR FRANCE-KLM
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
11 735 M
13 661 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
-6 205 M
-7 224 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
12 074 M
14 055 M
-
|PER 2020
|-0,21x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 201 M
1 400 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|1,13x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,83x
|Nbr Employés
|82 532
|Flottant
|50,1%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ALLEGER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|21
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
2,73 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
2,81 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
185%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-2,83%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-82,2%