Air France-KLM (AF) FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
02/11 10:22:33
2.938 EUR   +4.56%
09:45AIR FRANCE-KLM : Barclays est neutre
09:18BOURSE DE PARIS : Les valeurs à suivre à Paris et en Europe
09:02L'Amérique, l'Amérique, je veux l'avoir et je l'aurai
AIR FRANCE-KLM : Barclays est neutre

02/11/2020 | 09:45
La recherche de chez Barclays confirme son conseil et maintient son opinion neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours demeure inchangé à 2.70 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

Données financières
CA 2020 11 735 M 13 661 M -
Résultat net 2020 -6 205 M -7 224 M -
Dette nette 2020 12 074 M 14 055 M -
PER 2020 -0,21x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 1 201 M 1 400 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,13x
VE / CA 2021 0,83x
Nbr Employés 82 532
Flottant 50,1%
Tendances analyse technique AIR FRANCE-KLM
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,73 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,81 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 185%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -2,83%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -82,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-71.68%1 400
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-47.61%19 461
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.17%15 507
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-22.71%11 337
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-61.56%9 853
AIR CHINA LIMITED-36.79%8 723
