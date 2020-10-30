|
AIR FRANCE-KLM : UBS maintient son opinion neutre
30/10/2020 | 12:41
UBS via son analyste Jarrod Castle confirme sa recommandation neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 3.35 EUR.
Données financières
|CA 2020
11 903 M
13 890 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
-6 083 M
-7 098 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
12 517 M
14 606 M
-
|PER 2020
|-0,21x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|Capitalisation
|
1 189 M
1 387 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|1,15x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,82x
|Nbr Employés
|82 532
|Flottant
|50,1%
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ALLEGER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|21
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
2,80 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
2,78 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
188%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
0,55%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-82,0%