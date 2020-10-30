Connexion
AIR FRANCE-KLM : UBS maintient son opinion neutre

30/10/2020 | 12:41
UBS via son analyste Jarrod Castle confirme sa recommandation neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 3.35 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

Données financières
CA 2020 11 903 M 13 890 M -
Résultat net 2020 -6 083 M -7 098 M -
Dette nette 2020 12 517 M 14 606 M -
PER 2020 -0,21x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 1 189 M 1 387 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,15x
VE / CA 2021 0,82x
Nbr Employés 82 532
Flottant 50,1%
Graphique AIR FRANCE-KLM
Durée : Période :
Air France-KLM : Graphique analyse technique Air France-KLM | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique AIR FRANCE-KLM
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,80 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,78 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 188%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,55%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -82,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-71.97%1 387
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-47.40%19 537
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.13%15 332
AIR CHINA LIMITED-36.16%13 224
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-21.95%11 574
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-18.59%9 989
