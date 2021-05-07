Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Air France-KLM
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

AIR FRANCE-KLM : Berenberg maintient son opinion vendeuse

07/05/2021 | 09:22
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Déjà négatif sur le dossier, le broker Berenberg maintient son conseil à vendre. L'objectif de cours est réhaussé à 3.60 EUR contre 3.00 EUR auraparavant.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur AIR FRANCE-KLM
09:22AIR FRANCE-KLM  : Berenberg maintient son opinion vendeuse
ZD
06/05CAC40 : nouveaux records de 20 ans ou absolus, WStreet mitigé
CF
06/05BOURSE DE PARIS : Paris signe une nouvelle séance dans le vert
AW
06/05Résumé des principales informations économiques du jeudi 6 mai 2021
AW
06/05CAC40 : surperforme nettement l'E-Stoxx50 et le Nasdaq (-1%).
CF
06/05AIR FRANCE-KLM  : Stifel toujours vendeur
AO
06/05CAC40 : nouveau pullback après record, Sté Générale bullish..
CF
06/05BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Wall Street devrait ouvrir en petite hausse, l'Europe hé..
RE
06/05BOURSE DE PARIS : Paris perd sa dynamique à mi-séance
AW
06/05CAC40 : proche de l'équilibre après les records de la veille
CF
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur AIR FRANCE-KLM
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 13 893 M 16 761 M -
Résultat net 2021 -3 087 M -3 725 M -
Dette nette 2021 13 378 M 16 140 M -
PER 2021 -1,15x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 2 851 M 3 437 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,17x
VE / CA 2022 0,72x
Nbr Employés 70 757
Flottant 48,3%
Graphique AIR FRANCE-KLM
Durée : Période :
Air France-KLM : Graphique analyse technique Air France-KLM | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique AIR FRANCE-KLM
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Objectif de cours Moyen 3,67 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,45 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 80,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -17,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -97,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-13.18%3 437
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.11.74%28 912
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC2.77%22 617
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.22.66%17 237
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.16%16 182
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.29.54%14 057