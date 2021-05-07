|
AIR FRANCE-KLM : Berenberg maintient son opinion vendeuse
Déjà négatif sur le dossier, le broker Berenberg maintient son conseil à vendre. L'objectif de cours est réhaussé à 3.60 EUR contre 3.00 EUR auraparavant.
Données financières
|CA 2021
13 893 M
16 761 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
-3 087 M
-3 725 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
13 378 M
16 140 M
-
|PER 2021
|-1,15x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|Capitalisation
|
2 851 M
3 437 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|1,17x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,72x
|Nbr Employés
|70 757
|Flottant
|48,3%
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ALLEGER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|21
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
3,67 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
4,45 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
80,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-17,5%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-97,8%
