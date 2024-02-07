Air France-KLM
Actions
AF
FR001400J770
Compagnies aériennes
|
Temps réel
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|11,56 EUR
|-3,39 %
|-2,89 %
|-14,98 %
|14:26
|AIR FRANCE-KLM : Bernstein maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZD
|13:21
|Air France-KLM : le tribunal de l'UE annule une aide d'État
|CF
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-15,21 %
|3 362 M $
|-0,12 %
|25 729 M $
|+3,62 %
|24 187 M $
|+4,12 %
|21 026 M $
|+4,97 %
|14 581 M $
|-13,56 %
|14 169 M $
|-0,07 %
|13 524 M $
|+27,30 %
|13 142 M $
|-9,06 %
|12 348 M $
|+5,95 %
|10 480 M $
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Air France-KLM - Euronext Paris
- Actualités Air France-KLM
- AIR FRANCE-KLM : Bernstein maintient sa recommandation à l'achat