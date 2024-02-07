Air France-KLM figure parmi les 1ères compagnies aériennes mondiales. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - transport de passagers et de fret (86,2%) : 65 millions de personnes et 0,9 Mt de marchandises transportées en 2022 ; - transport de passagers à bas prix (8,4% ; Transavia) : 18,3 millions de personnes transportées ; - prestations de maintenance (5,3%) ; - autres (0,1%). A fin 2022, le groupe dispose d'une flotte de 522 avions (dont 193 détenus en propre et 329 en location) répartis entre les flottes nationales Air France (251), KLM (211) et Transavia (60).

Secteur Compagnies aériennes