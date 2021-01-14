Connexion
AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
Air France KLM : Declaration of number of voting rights 31 December 2020

14/01/2021 | 18:07
Declaration of number of voting rights

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by L.233-8II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules of the French market authority (AMF).

Date

Number of

Total number of voting rights

shares

31/12/2020

428,634,035

Theoretical number of voting rights1:

586,705,740

1 Our theoretical number of voting rights includes all the voting rights, including the double voting rights

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Air France-KLM SA published this content on 14 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2021 17:05:07 UTC


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 10 661 M 12 932 M -
Résultat net 2020 -7 042 M -8 542 M -
Dette nette 2020 12 768 M 15 488 M -
PER 2020 -0,32x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 2 103 M 2 556 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,39x
VE / CA 2021 1,00x
Nbr Employés 82 122
Flottant 50,1%
Graphique AIR FRANCE-KLM
Durée : Période :
Air France-KLM : Graphique analyse technique Air France-KLM | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique AIR FRANCE-KLM
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Objectif de cours Moyen 3,29 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,92 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 62,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -33,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -98,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-3.91%2 556
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.60%25 692
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-6.06%20 924
AIR CHINA LIMITED-6.89%14 436
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.2.73%12 929
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.19%12 291
