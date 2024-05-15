Date Created Title Type Company Link
2024-05-15T00:00:00 2024-05-15T15:34:07.953 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-05-15T00:00:00 2024-05-15T15:34:07.047 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-05-15T00:00:00 2024-05-15T15:34:05.883 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ERAMET Link
2024-05-15T00:00:00 2024-05-15T15:34:04.747 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-05-15T00:00:00 2024-05-15T15:34:03.82 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ADOCIA Link
2024-05-15T00:00:00 2024-05-15T15:34:02.857 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-05-15T00:00:00 2024-05-15T14:20:02.79 Declarations Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
null 2024-05-15T13:52:02.997 DocumentOperation Approbation SCIC LES 3 COLONNES DU MAINTIEN AU DOMICILE Link
null 2024-05-15T13:48:05.713 Prospectus Approbation SOCIETE GENERALE Link
null 2024-05-15T13:46:08.587 Prospectus Approbation BPCE Link
null 2024-05-15T13:44:03.143 Prospectus Approbation CNP ASSURANCES Link
null 2024-05-15T13:42:06.477 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
2024-05-15T00:00:00 2024-05-15T11:50:02.79 DeclarationAchatVente Document ITESOFT Link
2024-05-15T00:00:00 2024-05-15T11:48:02.807 DeclarationAchatVente Document MICROPOLE Link
2024-05-15T00:00:00 2024-05-15T11:46:03.827 DeclarationAchatVente Document COVIVIO Link
2024-05-15T00:00:00 2024-05-15T11:46:02.87 DeclarationAchatVente Document BELIEVE Link
2024-05-15T00:00:00 2024-05-15T11:40:02.83 DeclarationAchatVente Document AURES TECHNOLOGIES Link
null 2024-05-15T10:27:22.377 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-15T10:27:19.51 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-15T10:27:16.6 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-15T10:26:50.137 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-15T10:26:46.337 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-15T10:19:06.177 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2024-05-15T10:19:03.733 undefined Communique VINCI Link
null 2024-05-15T10:19:01.423 undefined Communique VINCI Link
null 2024-05-15T10:18:57.697 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-15T10:18:54.31 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-15T10:18:50.66 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-15T10:18:47.123 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-15T10:10:47.837 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-15T10:10:43.433 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-15T10:02:11.477 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:16:03.65 DeclarationDirigeants Document VEOM GROUP Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:16:02.76 DeclarationDirigeants Document EDENRED Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:14:06.553 DeclarationDirigeants Document VUSIONGROUP Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:14:05.683 DeclarationDirigeants Document VUSIONGROUP Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:14:04.597 DeclarationDirigeants Document EDENRED Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:14:03.697 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:14:02.81 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:12:07.557 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:12:06.657 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:12:05.76 DeclarationDirigeants Document SAFRAN Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:12:04.883 DeclarationDirigeants Document HAULOTTE GROUP Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:12:04 DeclarationDirigeants Document HAULOTTE GROUP Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:12:02.72 DeclarationDirigeants Document GL EVENTS Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:10:06.407 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:10:05.37 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:10:04.497 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:10:03.633 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:10:02.75 DeclarationDirigeants Document VEOM GROUP Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:08:07.19 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:08:06.3 DeclarationDirigeants Document EDENRED Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:08:05.427 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:08:04.547 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:08:03.673 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:08:02.773 DeclarationDirigeants Document EDENRED Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:06:06.463 DeclarationDirigeants Document EDENRED Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:06:05.583 DeclarationDirigeants Document EDENRED Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:06:04.657 DeclarationDirigeants Document EDENRED Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:06:03.777 DeclarationDirigeants Document PLUXEE N.V. Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:06:02.88 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOCIETE GENERALE Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:04:07.22 DeclarationDirigeants Document VOGO Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:04:06.353 DeclarationDirigeants Document ABC ARBITRAGE Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:04:05.473 DeclarationDirigeants Document SEGRO PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:04:04.55 DeclarationDirigeants Document SEGRO PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:04:03.67 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOCIETE GENERALE Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:04:02.753 DeclarationDirigeants Document MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T18:02:02.773 DeclarationDirigeants Document FONCIERE INEA Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T16:40:03.963 Declarations Document TRANSGENE S.A. Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T16:40:02.803 Declarations Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
null 2024-05-14T16:04:02.783 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot MICROPOLE Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T15:42:02.8 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T15:40:07.247 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ACCOR Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T15:40:06.383 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T15:40:05.483 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T15:40:04.613 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T15:40:03.617 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RUBIS Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T15:40:02.727 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document DERICHEBOURG Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T15:38:06.727 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ADOCIA Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T15:38:05.83 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MERCIALYS Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T15:38:04.947 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T15:38:04.047 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T14:28:02.787 DeclarationAchatVente Document COVIVIO Link
null 2024-05-14T11:00:44.757 undefined Communique CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA Link
null 2024-05-14T10:54:02.987 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-14T10:46:03.017 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T10:42:04.637 DeclarationAchatVente Document MICROPOLE Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T10:42:03.78 DeclarationAchatVente Document MICROPOLE Link
2024-05-14T00:00:00 2024-05-14T10:42:02.857 DeclarationAchatVente Document BELIEVE Link
null 2024-05-14T10:40:00.573 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-05-14T10:38:02.853 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-05-14T10:37:00.893 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-05-14T10:36:57.863 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-05-14T10:36:54.777 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-05-14T10:36:51.427 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-05-14T10:36:48.27 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-05-14T10:34:52.993 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-05-14T10:34:49.387 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-14T10:34:45.07 undefined Communique AGENCE FRANCAISE DE DEVELOPPEMENT Link
null 2024-05-14T10:28:02.993 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link

