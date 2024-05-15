|Date
|Created
|Title
|Type
|Company
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T15:34:07.953
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T15:34:07.047
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T15:34:05.883
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ERAMET
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T15:34:04.747
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T15:34:03.82
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ADOCIA
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T15:34:02.857
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T14:20:02.79
|Declarations
|Document
|UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T13:52:02.997
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|SCIC LES 3 COLONNES DU MAINTIEN AU DOMICILE
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T13:48:05.713
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T13:46:08.587
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|BPCE
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T13:44:03.143
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|CNP ASSURANCES
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T13:42:06.477
|AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T11:50:02.79
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ITESOFT
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T11:48:02.807
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|MICROPOLE
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T11:46:03.827
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|COVIVIO
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T11:46:02.87
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BELIEVE
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T11:40:02.83
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|AURES TECHNOLOGIES
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:27:22.377
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:27:19.51
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:27:16.6
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:26:50.137
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:26:46.337
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:19:06.177
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:19:03.733
|undefined
|Communique
|VINCI
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:19:01.423
|undefined
|Communique
|VINCI
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:18:57.697
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:18:54.31
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:18:50.66
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:18:47.123
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:10:47.837
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:10:43.433
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:02:11.477
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:16:03.65
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|VEOM GROUP
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:16:02.76
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:14:06.553
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|VUSIONGROUP
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:14:05.683
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|VUSIONGROUP
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:14:04.597
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:14:03.697
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:14:02.81
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:12:07.557
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:12:06.657
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:12:05.76
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|SAFRAN
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:12:04.883
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HAULOTTE GROUP
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:12:04
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HAULOTTE GROUP
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:12:02.72
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|GL EVENTS
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:10:06.407
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HERMES INTERNATIONAL
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:10:05.37
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HERMES INTERNATIONAL
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:10:04.497
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HERMES INTERNATIONAL
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:10:03.633
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HERMES INTERNATIONAL
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:10:02.75
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|VEOM GROUP
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:08:07.19
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|BOUYGUES
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:08:06.3
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:08:05.427
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|BOUYGUES
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:08:04.547
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|BOUYGUES
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:08:03.673
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|BOUYGUES
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:08:02.773
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:06:06.463
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:06:05.583
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:06:04.657
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:06:03.777
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|PLUXEE N.V.
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:06:02.88
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:04:07.22
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|VOGO
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:04:06.353
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ABC ARBITRAGE
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:04:05.473
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|SEGRO PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:04:04.55
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|SEGRO PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:04:03.67
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:04:02.753
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:02:02.773
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|FONCIERE INEA
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T16:40:03.963
|Declarations
|Document
|TRANSGENE S.A.
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T16:40:02.803
|Declarations
|Document
|UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|Link
|null
|2024-05-14T16:04:02.783
|NotesEtAutresInformations
|Depot
|MICROPOLE
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T15:42:02.8
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T15:40:07.247
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ACCOR
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T15:40:06.383
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXANS
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T15:40:05.483
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROAPI
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T15:40:04.613
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|TELEPERFORMANCE
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T15:40:03.617
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|RUBIS
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T15:40:02.727
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|DERICHEBOURG
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T15:38:06.727
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ADOCIA
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T15:38:05.83
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|MERCIALYS
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T15:38:04.947
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXANS
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T15:38:04.047
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T14:28:02.787
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|COVIVIO
|Link
|null
|2024-05-14T11:00:44.757
|undefined
|Communique
|CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA
|Link
|null
|2024-05-14T10:54:02.987
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-14T10:46:03.017
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T10:42:04.637
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|MICROPOLE
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T10:42:03.78
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|MICROPOLE
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T10:42:02.857
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BELIEVE
|Link
|null
|2024-05-14T10:40:00.573
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-05-14T10:38:02.853
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-05-14T10:37:00.893
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-05-14T10:36:57.863
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-05-14T10:36:54.777
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-05-14T10:36:51.427
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-05-14T10:36:48.27
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-05-14T10:34:52.993
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-05-14T10:34:49.387
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-14T10:34:45.07
|undefined
|Communique
|AGENCE FRANCAISE DE DEVELOPPEMENT
|Link
|null
|2024-05-14T10:28:02.993
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Air France-KLM SA published this content on 15 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2024 13:35:14 UTC.