|Date
|Created
|Title
|Type
|Company
|Link
|2024-06-14T00:00:00
|2024-06-14T15:34:07.457
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALNEVA SE
|Link
|2024-06-14T00:00:00
|2024-06-14T15:34:06.653
|Declarations
|Document
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2024-06-14T00:00:00
|2024-06-14T15:34:05.777
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|FORVIA
|Link
|2024-06-14T00:00:00
|2024-06-14T15:34:04.937
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2024-06-14T00:00:00
|2024-06-14T15:34:04.12
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROAPI
|Link
|2024-06-14T00:00:00
|2024-06-14T15:34:03.29
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2024-06-14T00:00:00
|2024-06-14T15:34:02.437
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROAPI
|Link
|2024-06-14T00:00:00
|2024-06-14T15:32:04.083
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2024-06-14T00:00:00
|2024-06-14T15:32:03.263
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2024-06-14T00:00:00
|2024-06-14T15:32:02.393
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NHOA
|Link
|2024-06-14T00:00:00
|2024-06-14T15:30:02.453
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|COVIVIO
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T12:28:02.857
|DocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|LAURENT-PERRIER
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T12:26:05.607
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DE NORMANDIE
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T12:26:04.71
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL VAL DE FRANCE
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T12:24:03.46
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL D'ILLE-ET-VILAINE
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T12:24:02.557
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DU LANGUEDOC
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T12:22:02.58
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DU FINISTERE
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T12:20:02.56
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL D'AQUITAINE
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T11:52:02.657
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T11:46:02.683
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2024-06-14T00:00:00
|2024-06-14T11:44:03.267
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|2024-06-14T00:00:00
|2024-06-14T11:44:02.42
|CalendrierOffre
|Document
|MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT
|Link
|2024-06-14T00:00:00
|2024-06-14T11:42:03.307
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NHOA
|Link
|2024-06-14T00:00:00
|2024-06-14T11:42:02.453
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|MICROPOLE
|Link
|2024-06-14T00:00:00
|2024-06-14T11:40:02.53
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|GROUPE PAROT
|Link
|2024-06-14T00:00:00
|2024-06-14T11:38:03.32
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BELIEVE
|Link
|2024-06-14T00:00:00
|2024-06-14T11:38:02.49
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BELIEVE
|Link
|2024-06-14T00:00:00
|2024-06-14T11:36:03.23
|Declarations
|Document
|TELEPERFORMANCE
|Link
|2024-06-14T00:00:00
|2024-06-14T11:36:02.413
|Declarations
|Document
|ORANGE
|Link
|2024-06-14T00:00:00
|2024-06-14T11:34:03.29
|Declarations
|Document
|EIFFAGE
|Link
|2024-06-14T00:00:00
|2024-06-14T11:34:02.44
|Declarations
|Document
|ACCOR
|Link
|2024-06-14T00:00:00
|2024-06-14T11:32:03.263
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|TIPIAK
|Link
|2024-06-14T00:00:00
|2024-06-14T11:32:02.42
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|OSMOZIS
|Link
|2024-06-14T00:00:00
|2024-06-14T11:30:02.443
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|MICROPOLE
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T10:14:15.603
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T10:14:11.493
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T10:12:28.743
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T10:12:25.657
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T10:12:02.65
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T10:10:26.13
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T10:10:23.08
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T10:10:02.707
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T10:08:25.35
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T10:08:22.553
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T10:08:02.68
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T10:06:26.59
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T10:06:23.053
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T10:04:27.4
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T10:04:24.427
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T10:04:02.873
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T10:02:27.813
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-14T10:02:03.963
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T18:10:04.98
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|LNA SANTE
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T18:10:04.167
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|METAVISIO
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T18:10:03.29
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|PIERRE ET VACANCES
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T18:08:06.773
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TRANSITION EVERGREEN
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T18:08:05.947
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T18:08:05.027
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T18:08:04.103
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ELIS
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T18:08:03.247
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T18:06:06.443
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T18:06:05.637
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CEGEDIM
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T18:06:04.823
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T18:06:04.013
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|LECTRA SA
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T18:06:03.163
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|BOUYGUES
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T18:04:07.453
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|BOUYGUES
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T18:04:06.573
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T18:04:05.74
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T18:04:04.897
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|PIERRE ET VACANCES
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T18:04:04.003
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T18:04:03.167
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T18:02:03.173
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T17:56:03.14
|PreOffre
|Document
|NHOA
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T17:22:03.163
|ObligationDepotOP
|Document
|SOLOCAL GROUP
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T16:18:03.183
|ObligationDepotOP
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|null
|2024-06-13T16:08:03.293
|AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|MC PHY ENERGY
|Link
|null
|2024-06-13T16:06:05.643
|AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|null
|2024-06-13T16:04:03.537
|DocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|AUREA
|Link
|null
|2024-06-13T16:02:04.67
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|null
|2024-06-13T16:00:03.403
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|MC PHY ENERGY
|Link
|null
|2024-06-13T15:58:03.29
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|BPIFRANCE
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T15:46:06.917
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T15:46:06.053
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VIRIDIEN
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T15:46:05.107
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ERAMET
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T15:46:04.24
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T15:46:03.277
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXITY
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T15:44:06.68
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T15:44:05.843
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|FORVIA
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T15:44:04.963
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T15:44:04.147
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T15:44:03.213
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALLOUREC
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T15:42:06.683
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T15:42:05.887
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T15:42:05.007
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T15:42:04.133
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|MC PHY ENERGY
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T15:42:03.253
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|null
|2024-06-13T15:18:03.163
|NotesEtAutresInformations
|Conformite
|MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T15:16:04.43
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|COVIVIO
|Link
|null
|2024-06-13T11:30:03.92
|NotesEtAutresInformations
|Depot
|ADEUNIS
|Link
|2024-06-13T00:00:00
|2024-06-13T11:30:03.123
|Declarations
|Document
|BELIEVE
|Link
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Air France-KLM SA published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 13:36:01 UTC.