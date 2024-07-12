|Date
|Created
|Title
|Type
|Company
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:46:02.53
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:44:05.643
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SOLOCAL GROUP
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:44:05.04
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXANS
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:44:04.42
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROAPI
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:44:03.787
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:44:03.17
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:44:02.54
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ADOCIA
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:42:04.973
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SOLUTIONS 30 SE
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:42:04.35
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROAPI
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:42:03.733
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VIRIDIEN
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:42:03.13
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SOITEC
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:42:02.52
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:40:05.96
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:40:05.373
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXANS
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:40:04.753
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EMEIS
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:40:04.113
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|RENAULT
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T14:48:03.29
|Declarations
|Document
|EIFFAGE
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T14:48:02.5
|Declarations
|Document
|CARREFOUR
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:48:02.6
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL PYRENEES GASCOGNE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:46:04.677
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL CHARENTE PERIGORD
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:46:04.01
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL CENTRE-EST
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:46:03.32
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE NORMANDIE SEINE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:46:02.6
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL NORD MIDI-PYRENEES
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:44:02.63
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL CHARENTE-MARITIME DEUX-SEVRES
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:42:03.997
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL BRIE PICARDIE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:42:03.317
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DE CHAMPAGNE BOURGOGNE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:42:02.627
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSES DE CREDIT MUTUEL DE BRETAGNE AFFILIEES AU CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:40:02.767
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSES DE CREDIT MUTUEL DU SUD-OUEST AFFILIEES AU CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:18:03.893
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|ILE-DE-FRANCE MOBILITES
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:16:03.383
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|CAISSE D'AMORTISSEMENT DE LA DETTE SOCIALE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:16:02.687
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|CAISSE D'AMORTISSEMENT DE LA DETTE SOCIALE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:14:02.97
|DocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|WAVESTONE
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T10:54:03.283
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|TIPIAK
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T10:52:02.507
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|OSMOZIS
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T10:50:03.14
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T10:50:02.52
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:24:02.657
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:22:58.047
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:22:55.887
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:22:02.637
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:20:29.467
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:20:16.187
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:18:18.82
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:18:16.693
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:18:14.677
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:16:19.04
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:16:16.98
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:16:14.863
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:15:20.397
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:14:49.98
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:14:02.66
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:12:52.28
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:12:49.997
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:12:02.647
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:10:59.143
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:10:56.987
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:10:02.667
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:08:30.073
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:08:15.123
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:08:02.66
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:06:49.12
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:06:02.883
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T08:54:03.253
|PreOffre
|Document
|WEDIA
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T18:10:03.007
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|VAZIVA
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T18:10:02.4
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EUROLAND CORPORATE
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T18:10:01.797
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOUAX SCA
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T18:08:04.313
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOUAX SCA
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T18:08:03.677
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|AMOEBA
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T18:08:03.06
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T18:08:02.4
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|REMY COINTREAU
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T18:08:01.79
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HAULOTTE GROUP
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T18:06:02.757
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CEGEDIM
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T18:06:01.803
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TRIGANO
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T16:02:01.85
|Declarations
|Document
|UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T15:58:01.797
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T15:44:01.823
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALLOUREC
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T15:42:04.267
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T15:42:03.05
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T15:42:02.447
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALEO
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T15:42:01.817
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T15:40:05.15
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SOLOCAL GROUP
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T15:40:03.86
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|RUBIS
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T15:40:03.223
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VIRIDIEN
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T15:40:02.603
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SOLUTIONS 30 SE
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T15:00:02.423
|Declarations
|Document
|EIFFAGE
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T15:00:01.807
|Declarations
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T14:58:02.633
|Declarations
|Document
|CATANA GROUP
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T14:58:01.827
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|CLASQUIN
|Link
|null
|2024-07-11T13:56:01.973
|DocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|ACTICOR BIOTECH
|Link
|null
|2024-07-11T13:54:02.827
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|VINCI
|Link
|null
|2024-07-11T13:54:02.123
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|AMUNDI
|Link
|null
|2024-07-11T13:52:01.953
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DES SAVOIE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-11T13:50:01.963
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DU MORBIHAN
|Link
|null
|2024-07-11T13:48:01.897
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DE CHAMPAGNE BOURGOGNE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-11T13:46:01.913
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DES COTES D'ARMOR
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T11:38:01.787
|Declarations
|Document
|CARREFOUR
|Link
|null
|2024-07-11T10:08:15.79
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-11T10:08:02.007
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-11T10:06:48.86
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-11T10:06:46.5
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Air France-KLM SA published this content on 12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2024 13:49:03 UTC.