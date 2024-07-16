Date Created Title Type Company Link
2024-07-16T00:00:00 2024-07-16T15:38:02.687 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLOCAL GROUP Link
2024-07-16T00:00:00 2024-07-16T15:36:05.23 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-07-16T00:00:00 2024-07-16T15:36:04.603 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2024-07-16T00:00:00 2024-07-16T15:36:03.967 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KALRAY Link
2024-07-16T00:00:00 2024-07-16T15:36:03.347 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VIRIDIEN Link
2024-07-16T00:00:00 2024-07-16T15:36:02.71 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-07-16T00:00:00 2024-07-16T15:34:06.11 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-07-16T00:00:00 2024-07-16T15:08:02.637 DeclarationAchatVente Document NEOEN Link
null 2024-07-16T14:04:02.787 Prospectus Approbation SOCIETE GENERALE SFH Link
2024-07-16T00:00:00 2024-07-16T12:10:03.5 DeclarationAchatVente Document VISIATIV Link
null 2024-07-16T11:56:02.94 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot MICROPOLE Link
2024-07-16T00:00:00 2024-07-16T11:46:02.68 Declarations Document SERGE FERRARI GROUP Link
2024-07-16T00:00:00 2024-07-16T11:44:03.297 Declarations Document SERGE FERRARI GROUP Link
2024-07-16T00:00:00 2024-07-16T11:44:02.66 Declarations Document OSMOZIS Link
2024-07-16T00:00:00 2024-07-16T11:42:03.363 DeclarationAchatVente Document VISIATIV Link
2024-07-16T00:00:00 2024-07-16T11:42:02.7 DeclarationAchatVente Document VISIATIV Link
2024-07-16T00:00:00 2024-07-16T11:40:03.317 DeclarationAchatVente Document TIPIAK Link
2024-07-16T00:00:00 2024-07-16T11:40:02.69 DeclarationAchatVente Document OSMOZIS Link
2024-07-16T00:00:00 2024-07-16T11:38:03.29 DeclarationAchatVente Document NHOA Link
2024-07-16T00:00:00 2024-07-16T11:38:02.667 DeclarationAchatVente Document NEOEN Link
2024-07-16T00:00:00 2024-07-16T11:36:03.28 DeclarationAchatVente Document MICROPOLE Link
2024-07-16T00:00:00 2024-07-16T11:36:02.663 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE PAROT Link
2024-07-16T00:00:00 2024-07-16T11:34:02.667 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE PAROT Link
null 2024-07-16T10:12:04.053 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-16T10:10:28.773 undefined Communique SFIL Link
null 2024-07-16T10:10:16.36 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2024-07-16T10:10:02.837 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-16T10:08:19.057 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-07-16T10:08:05.36 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-16T10:08:02.857 undefined Communique BPIFRANCE Link
null 2024-07-16T10:06:46.923 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-16T10:06:44.717 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-16T10:06:02.85 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-16T10:04:47.873 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-16T10:04:45.637 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-16T10:04:02.927 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-16T10:02:16.033 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-16T10:02:03.2 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T18:06:04.513 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T18:06:03.847 DeclarationDirigeants Document HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T18:06:03.257 DeclarationDirigeants Document REMY COINTREAU Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T18:06:02.6 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T18:06:01.97 DeclarationDirigeants Document U 10 CORP Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T18:04:05.437 DeclarationDirigeants Document HAULOTTE GROUP Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T18:04:04.823 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T18:04:04.193 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUROPACORP Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T18:04:03.597 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUROPACORP Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T18:04:03.003 DeclarationDirigeants Document WE.CONNECT Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T18:04:02.03 DeclarationDirigeants Document WENDEL Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T16:42:02.623 DeclarationAchatVente Document TIPIAK Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T16:42:01.987 DeclarationAchatVente Document NEOEN Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T16:40:02.007 DeclarationAchatVente Document NEOEN Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T15:42:02.72 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VUSIONGROUP Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T15:42:02.073 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T15:40:05.177 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T15:40:04.5 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLOCAL GROUP Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T15:40:03.263 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EDENRED Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T15:40:02.657 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T15:40:02 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T15:38:04.7 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MERCIALYS Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T15:38:04.083 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ACCOR Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T15:38:02.877 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T15:38:01.98 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KALRAY Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T15:36:05.543 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MERCIALYS Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T15:36:04.91 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SMCP Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T15:36:04.287 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VIRIDIEN Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T15:36:03.407 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T15:36:02.767 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. Link
null 2024-07-15T15:18:02.293 DocumentOperation Approbation AFFLUENT MEDICAL Link
null 2024-07-15T15:16:02.773 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE D'EPARGNE ET DE PREVOYANCE BRETAGNE-PAYS DE LOIRE Link
null 2024-07-15T15:16:02.063 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE D'EPARGNE ET DE PREVOYANCE D'AUVERGNE ET DU LIMOUSIN Link
null 2024-07-15T15:14:02.88 Prospectus Approbation BNP PARIBAS HOME LOAN SFH Link
null 2024-07-15T15:14:02.183 DocumentOperation Approbation GROUPAMA ASSURANCES MUTUELLES Link
null 2024-07-15T15:12:02.15 Prospectus Approbation BRED BANQUE POPULAIRE Link
null 2024-07-15T15:06:02.313 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot GROUPE LDLC Link
null 2024-07-15T15:04:03.607 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot AFFLUENT MEDICAL Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T11:42:02.793 DeclarationAchatVente Document VISIATIV Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T11:38:02.597 DeclarationAchatVente Document VISIATIV Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T11:38:01.973 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE PAROT Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T11:36:02.93 Declarations Document EUROPACORP Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T11:34:02.007 DeclarationAchatVente Document ADEUNIS Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T11:32:02.703 DeclarationAchatVente Document TIPIAK Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T11:32:01.983 DeclarationAchatVente Document OSMOZIS Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T11:30:03.61 DeclarationAchatVente Document NHOA Link
2024-07-15T00:00:00 2024-07-15T11:30:02.517 DeclarationAchatVente Document NEOEN Link
null 2024-07-13T10:10:51.163 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-13T10:10:02.71 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-13T10:08:20.54 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-07-13T10:08:17.447 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2024-07-13T10:08:02.79 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-13T10:06:18.243 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-13T10:06:16.073 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-07-13T10:06:02.64 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2024-07-13T10:04:51.077 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-07-13T10:04:02.78 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2024-07-12T00:00:00 2024-07-12T18:10:03.09 DeclarationDirigeants Document REMY COINTREAU Link
2024-07-12T00:00:00 2024-07-12T18:10:02.483 DeclarationDirigeants Document WENDEL Link
2024-07-12T00:00:00 2024-07-12T18:08:05.573 DeclarationDirigeants Document WENDEL Link
2024-07-12T00:00:00 2024-07-12T18:08:04.977 DeclarationDirigeants Document WENDEL Link
2024-07-12T00:00:00 2024-07-12T18:08:04.38 DeclarationDirigeants Document WENDEL Link

