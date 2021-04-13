Connexion
Air France KLM : Fixation du prix et approbation du prospectus

13/04/2021 | 09:07
Roissy, le 13 avril 2021

Fixation du prix et approbation du prospectus

Accéder aux informations

Contact Investisseurs

Contact Presse

Olivier Gall

Michiel Klinkers

Service presse

+33 1 49 89 52 59

+33 1 49 89 52 60

+33 1 41 56 56 00

olgall@airfranceklm.com

michiel.klinkers@klm.com

Website: www.airfranceklm.com

Disclaimer

Air France-KLM SA published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 07:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
