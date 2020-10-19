Connexion
AIR LIQUIDE

(AI)
  Rapport
AIR LIQUIDE(L) : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

19/10/2020 | 16:34
UBS est positif et recommande le titre à l'achat. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 156 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

Données financières
CA 2020 20 689 M 24 373 M -
Résultat net 2020 2 359 M 2 779 M -
Dette nette 2020 12 312 M 14 505 M -
PER 2020 26,7x
Rendement 2020 2,04%
Capitalisation 63 579 M 74 483 M -
VE / CA 2020 3,67x
VE / CA 2021 3,43x
Nbr Employés 67 000
Flottant 97,1%
Graphique AIR LIQUIDE
Durée : Période :
Air Liquide : Graphique analyse technique Air Liquide | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique AIR LIQUIDE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Objectif de cours Moyen 146,42 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 134,80 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 35,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,62%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -11,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Benoît Potier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabienne Lecorvaisier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thierry Peugeot Director
Jean-Paul Agon Lead Independent Director
Siân Herbert-Jones Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AIR LIQUIDE6.81%74 483
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION3.41%76 864
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.41.71%37 318
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-18.49%25 709
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.26.31%21 347
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.56.01%19 483
