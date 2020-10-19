|
AIR LIQUIDE(L) : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
19/10/2020 | 16:34
UBS est positif et recommande le titre à l'achat. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 156 EUR.
Données financières
|CA 2020
20 689 M
24 373 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
2 359 M
2 779 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
12 312 M
14 505 M
-
|PER 2020
|26,7x
|Rendement 2020
|2,04%
|Capitalisation
63 579 M
74 483 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|3,67x
|VE / CA 2021
|3,43x
|Nbr Employés
|67 000
|Flottant
|97,1%
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique AIR LIQUIDE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|24
|Objectif de cours Moyen
146,42 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
134,80 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
35,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
8,62%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-11,0%