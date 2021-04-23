|
AIR LIQUIDE(L) : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation neutre
Nouvelle recommandation neutre pour Goldman Sachs sur le titre. L'analyste Georgina Iwamoto ne modifie pas son opinion. L'objectif de cours demeure inchangé à 145 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur AIR LIQUIDE
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur AIR LIQUIDE
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
21 502 M
25 918 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
2 606 M
3 141 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
|
11 000 M
13 259 M
-
|PER 2021
|25,9x
|Rendement 2021
|2,08%
|
|Capitalisation
|
66 697 M
80 136 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|3,61x
|VE / CA 2022
|3,40x
|Nbr Employés
|64 445
|Flottant
|97,1%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique AIR LIQUIDE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|28
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
153,76 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
141,34 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
34,4%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
8,79%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-8,02%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs