    AI   FR0000120073

AIR LIQUIDE

(AI)
  Rapport
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

AIR LIQUIDE(L) : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation neutre

23/04/2021 | 10:48
Nouvelle recommandation neutre pour Goldman Sachs sur le titre. L'analyste Georgina Iwamoto ne modifie pas son opinion. L'objectif de cours demeure inchangé à 145 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 21 502 M 25 918 M -
Résultat net 2021 2 606 M 3 141 M -
Dette nette 2021 11 000 M 13 259 M -
PER 2021 25,9x
Rendement 2021 2,08%
Capitalisation 66 697 M 80 136 M -
VE / CA 2021 3,61x
VE / CA 2022 3,40x
Nbr Employés 64 445
Flottant 97,1%
Graphique AIR LIQUIDE
Durée : Période :
Air Liquide : Graphique analyse technique Air Liquide | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique AIR LIQUIDE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 28
Objectif de cours Moyen 153,76 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 141,34 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 34,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,79%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -8,02%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Benoît Potier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabienne Lecorvaisier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean-Paul Agon Lead Independent Director
Siân Herbert-Jones Independent Director
Sin Leng Low Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AIR LIQUIDE5.28%80 136
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION18.15%95 835
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.20.39%53 025
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.11.28%34 100
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.7.11%32 496
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-0.69%28 521
