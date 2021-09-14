Connexion
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Air Liquide : 500-million-euro bond issuance

14/09/2021 | 09:22
Air Liquide announces that it has made a 500-million-euro bond issue dedicated to refinancing its bond maturity of September 2021 and to sustainably financing its long-term growth, at very competitive conditions.

The transaction, which was significantly oversubscribed by investors, came under its Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme. This allows 500 million euros of bonds to be issued, at an overall cost for Air Liquide of 0.390% over 12 years.

Recommandations des analystes sur AIR LIQUIDE
Données financières
CA 2021 21 817 M 25 780 M -
Résultat net 2021 2 619 M 3 095 M -
Dette nette 2021 11 116 M 13 135 M -
PER 2021 26,7x
Rendement 2021 1,97%
Capitalisation 70 646 M 83 408 M -
VE / CA 2021 3,75x
VE / CA 2022 3,54x
Nbr Employés 64 500
Flottant 97,0%
Graphique AIR LIQUIDE
Air Liquide : Graphique analyse technique Air Liquide | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique AIR LIQUIDE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 28
Dernier Cours de Cloture 149,64 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 158,49 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,91%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Benoît Potier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jerome Jenamarie Pelletan Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Agon Lead Independent Director
Siân Herbert-Jones Independent Director
Sin Leng Low Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
AIR LIQUIDE11.46%83 408
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION21.70%98 059
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.27.05%51 231
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.87.15%39 939
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.21.15%34 269
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.7.83%31 448