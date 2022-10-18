Recherche avancée
    APD   US0091581068

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.

(APD)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  15:39 18/10/2022
244.50 USD   +3.01%
15:01Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
14/10Kroger vise Albertsons, Netflix mise sur la pub, Apple s'unit avec Goldman Sachs : Planète Bourse du vendredi 14 octobre
ZB
13/10Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. : Goldman Sachs optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre

18/10/2022 | 15:01
Recommandations des analystes sur AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 12 272 M - 12 508 M
Résultat net 2022 2 286 M - 2 329 M
Dette nette 2022 4 394 M - 4 479 M
PER 2022 23,1x
Rendement 2022 2,66%
Capitalisation 52 646 M 52 646 M 53 657 M
VE / CA 2022 4,65x
VE / CA 2023 4,55x
Nbr Employés 20 750
Flottant 88,6%
Graphique AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Dernier Cours de Clôture 237,36 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 289,86 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 22,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Seifollah Ghasemi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Melissa N. Schaeffer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Galovich Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Samir J. Serhan Chief Operating Officer
Hing Yuen Ho Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-21.99%52 646
LINDE PLC-18.91%139 512
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-7.52%6 761
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.23.96%5 085
LINDE INDIA LIMITED25.81%3 253
AIR WATER INC.-6.02%2 544