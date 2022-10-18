|
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
12 272 M
-
12 508 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
2 286 M
-
2 329 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
4 394 M
-
4 479 M
|PER 2022
|23,1x
|Rendement 2022
|2,66%
|
|Capitalisation
|
52 646 M
52 646 M
53 657 M
|VE / CA 2022
|4,65x
|VE / CA 2023
|4,55x
|Nbr Employés
|20 750
|Flottant
|88,6%
|
|Graphique AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|25
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|237,36 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|289,86 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|22,1%
