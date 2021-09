Airesis : Publication Du Rapport de Gestion Intermédiaire 2021

Communiqué de presse

Montreux, le 24 septembre 2021

PUBLICATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT 2021

Le Coq Sportif:

The turnover for the first half of the year is MEUR 53, up 83% compared to the end of June 2020 and higher than budgeted figures by MEUR 1.2. This growth allows the company to finish the half year 2% ahead of the budget, despite administrative closures that impacted commercial activity for the first six months of the year.

The margin improved at 47% compared to 43% for the same period last year. This impacts positevly the operational result even if the operating costs are higher than last year at MEUR 27.7 (HY 1 2020 : MEUR 23.3). The EBITDA has significantly improved and puts the brand in a better situation than last year.

The first half of 2021 confirms the rebound of Le Coq Sportif, after a year marked by government restrictions. These results are excellent news and show that the decisions taken by the Management were adapted and relevant in a context of crisis.

The brand is continuing its efforts to minimise its carbon footprint in the production and sale of shoes and textile. The strategic lines of development are turned towards new "natural" materials, research and innovation in the cotton sector in particular.

Le Coq Sportif (en milliers d'EUR) 1.1-30.06. 1.1-30.06.2020 Le Coq Sportif (in thousands of EUR) 2021 (Chiffres non audités) (Non audited figures) Revenus totaux 53 294 29 182 Total revenue Marge 24 857 12 693 Margin Marge en % des revenus totaux 47% 43% Margin as % of total revenue Dépenses opérationnelles -27 723 -23 443 Operating expenses Résultat opérationnel (EBITDA) -2 866 -10 750 EBITDA Résultat avant impôts et frais financiers (EBIT) -5 362 -13 379 EBIT Résultat avant impôts (EBT) -6 332 -14 645 EBT Résultat net -6 507 -14 972 Net result

Movement's turnover amounted to MCHF 1.4 at the end of June 2021 (HY1 2020: MCHF 0.9). Sales are

approaching the levels seen before the health crisis (HY1 2019: MCHF 1.8, HY1 2018: MCHF 1.7). Movement's result at half year is not representative for the fiscal year as most of the turnover is realized during the second semester.

The 2021 interim report of Airesis is available online on our website: http://airesis.com/en/annual-and-interim-reports

Airesis is an investment company based in Montreux, Switzerland, whose shares are listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX :AIRE). The company takes an active approach in the management of its participation while respecting the individual character of each one. Airesis holds a stake in Le Coq Sportif (77%) and Movement Group (92%).