Airesis : Publication of the Interim Report 2022

Montreux, 30 september 2022

Le Coq Sportif :

The turnover for the first half of the year is MEUR 65, an increase of 23% compared to the end of June 2021. This excellent result shows that the strategy put in place before the COVID-19 pandemic is bearing fruit.

COVID-19 pandemic is bearing fruit. The textile sector, which accounts for 60% of group sales, continues to be a key growth area for the brand, with solid growth of 13%.

The gross margin is 44% (HY1 2021: 47%), mainly due to increases in energy and transport costs, and not yet entirely passed on to the sales prices.

Le Coq Sportif benefited from an international audience and strong media visibility at the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing. According to IOC estimates, the opening ceremony was followed by half a billion people worldwide. In France, nearly 45 million people, or 8 out of 10, followed the Games on the TV channels of France Televisions.

Le Coq Sportif (en milliers d'EUR) 1.1-30.06.1.1-30.06. Le Coq Sportif (in thousands of 2022 2021 EUR) (Chiffres non audités) 64 794 (Non audited figures) Revenus totaux 53 294 Total revenue Marge 28 373 24 857 Margin Marge en % des revenus totaux 44% 47% Margin as % of total revenue Dépenses opérationnelles -31 905 -27 723 Operating expenses Résultat opérationnel (EBITDA) -3 532 -2 866 EBITDA Résultat avant impôts et frais financiers -6 058 -5 362 EBIT (EBIT) Résultat avant impôts (EBT) -6 153 -6 332 EBT Résultat net -6 345 -6 507 Net result

Movement's turnover at the end of June is CHF 0.7 million (HY1 2021: CHF 1.4 million). However, Movement's result is not representative for this time of year, as most of the revenue is generated in the second semester.

The margin, excluding the effect of changes in inventories, stands at 47%, an increase of 3% compared to the first half of 2021, reflecting a good price performance and growth in the premium segment.

The order book is well oriented at +10%, on all markets (Switzerland, France, and export) and the control of the production tool will enable the brand to honor its commitments and deliver on time.

The 2022 interim report of Airesis is available online on our website: http://airesis.com/en/annual-and-interimreports

Airesis is an investment company based in Montreux, Switzerland, whose shares are listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX :AIRE). The company takes an active approach in the management of its participation while respecting the individual character of each one. Airesis holds a stake in Le Coq Sportif (77%) and Movement Group (92%).

Contact : Relations investisseurs, M. Marc-Henri Beausire - Airesis SA, 1 chemin du Pierrier,1 - CH-1815 Clarens

T +41 (0) 21 989 82 50, F +41 (0) 21 989 82 59 - investors.relations@airesis.com www.airesis.com