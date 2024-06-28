2023
TABLE DES MATIÈRES
TABLE OF CONTENTS
MESSAGE DU CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION
1
BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MESSAGE
KEY FIGURES2023 - AIRESIS
CHIFFRES CLÉS - LE COQ SPORTIF
8
KEY FIGURES - LE COQ SPORTIF
L'HISTOIRE DE MOVEMENT SKIS
12
THE STORY OF THE MOVEMENT SKIS
CHIFFRES CLÉS 2023 - MOVEMENT
14
KEY FIGURES 2023 - MOVEMENT
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
………………………………………….....13
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
RAPPORT DE RÉMUNÉRATION
………………………………………………38
COMPENSATION REPORT
COMPTES CONSOLIDÉS ET ANNEXES
……………………………………………46
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES
COMPTES STATUTAIRES ET ANNEXES
……………………………………………102
STATUTORY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES
2024, Airesis, Montreux (Suisse)
Ce rapport contient des prévisions qui expriment les opinions actuelles. Cela implique certains risques et les résultats peuvent diverger des points de vue donnés.
Pour éviter toute mauvaise interprétation, ce rapport est établi en français, puis traduit en anglais pour information. La version française prévaut contre toutes les autres versions.
2024, Airesis, Montreux (Switzerland)
This report contains forward-looking statements, which express current opinions. This involves certain risks and results can differ from the views given.
To avoid misinterpretation, this report is published in French and translated into English for information purposes. The French version surpasses all other versions.
- Ugo Gattoni
MESSAGE DU CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MESSAGE
Mesdames et Messieurs les actionnaires,
En 2023, les revenus consolidés de Airesis SA atteignent CHF 121 millions et le total du bilan s'élève à MCHF 138.
Les fonds propres de Airesis SA sont solides, constituant un pilier essentiel de la stabilité financière du groupe. Au 31.12.2023, les fonds propres de la société s'élèvent à MCHF 60.8 dans les comptes statutaires, soit une augmentation 28% depuis fin 2012 (MCHF 47.5).
LE COQ SPORTIF
Le chiffre d'affaires du Coq Sportif est en recul pour 2023, il totalise MCHF 118. Cette baisse s'explique par le changement de stratégie dans le secteur de la chaussure : réduction de la gamme, amélioration du confort et de la qualité, repositionnement des prix et modification des méthodes d'achats.
La valorisation de la participation Le Coq Sportif dans les comptes d'Airesis est de MCHF 90.6. Depuis 2013, cette valeur a augmenté de 85.99 %, soit MCHF 41.9. Cette hausse reflète une croissance substantielle et une stratégie d'investissement judicieuse, contribuant positivement au bilan et démontrant l'engagement de la holding à maximiser la valeur pour ses actionnaires.
En 2023, Le Coq sportif a démontré qu'il pouvait s'adapter avec détermination et créativité au partenariat avec Jeux Olympique de Paris 2024 (JOP). Cette collaboration historique représente bien plus qu'une simple opportunité commerciale : elle incarne la renaissance et la résilience d'une marque emblématique.
Depuis le début de l'année 2024, les performances des ventes en magasin sont remarquables. Une dynamique soutenue dans la vente de chaussures, conjuguée à une position de leader dans le secteur textile chez de grands distributeurs spécialisés, ainsi que l'impact favorable des Jeux Olympiques et Paralympiques de 2024, laissent entrevoir une augmentation très significative pour l'exercice en cours.
MOVEMENT
Le chiffre d'affaires de Movement s'élève quant à lui à MCHF 2.8 pour 2023. La concurrence accrue sur le marché des équipements de ski et les conditions météorologiques défavorables impactent fortement la société.
Pour faire face à ces défis, Movement intensifie ses investissements dans la recherche et le développement, tout en consolidant sa présence sur le marché. Airesis suit attentivement sa participation afin de lui permettre de surmonter ces difficultés et de retrouver une situation financière solide.
Pour le Conseil d'administration, l'économie globale de l'industrie du sport devrait rester solide en 2024. Avec une stratégie visionnaire axée sur la maîtrise de la production et la relocalisation, les marques du groupe sont bien positionnées pour faire face aux défis actuels. L'adaptabilité et l'innovation restent des atouts essentiels pour maintenir et renforcer la compétitivité dans un paysage en constante évolution.
Le Conseil d'administration
Dear Shareholders,
In 2023, total consolidated revenues of Airesis SA amount MCHF 121 and the balance sheet total is MCHF 138
Airesis SA's shareholders' equity is solid, constituting an essential pillar of the Group's financial stability. At 31.12.2023, the company's equity amounted to MCHF 60.8 in the statutory accounts, an increase of 28% since the end of 2012 (MCHF 47.5).
LE COQ SPORTIF
Le Coq Sportif sales are down for 2023, totalling MCHF 118. This decline is due to a change in strategy in the footwear sector: reduction in the range, improvements in comfort and quality, repositioning of prices and change in purchasing methods.
The value of the Le Coq Sportif shareholding in Airesis's accounts is MCHF 90.6. Since 2013, this value has increased by 85.99%, or MCHF 41.9. This increase reflects substantial growth and a strong investment strategy, contributing positively to the balance sheet and demonstrating the holding company's commitment to maximising value for its shareholders.
In 2023, Le Coq sportif demonstrated its ability to adapt with determination and creativity to the partnership with the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This historic partnership represents much more than just a commercial opportunity: it embodies the rebirth and resilience of an iconic brand.
Since the start of 2024, in-store sales performance has been remarkable. Sustained momentum in footwear sales, combined with a leading position in the textile sector with major specialist retailers, and the favourable impact of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, point to a very significant increase for the current financial year.
MOVEMENT
The turnover reached MCHF 2.8 for 2023. Increased competition in the ski equipment market and unfavourable weather conditions are having a major impact on the company.
To face these challenges, Movement is intensifying its investments in research and development, while consolidating its market presence. Airesis is closely monitoring its shareholding to help it overcome these difficulties and return to a solid financial position.
The Board of Directors believes that the global economy of the sports industry should remain robust in 2024. With a visionary strategy focused on production control and relocation, the Group's brands are well positioned to meet today's challenges. Adaptability and innovation remain essential assets for maintaining and strengthening competitiveness in an ever- changing landscape .
The Board of Directors
3
RAPPORT D'ACTIVITÉ
BUSINESS REVIEW
STRATEGIE D'AIRESIS ET SECTEURS OPERATIONNELS
Airesis est une holding d'investissement. Depuis 2005, elle est active dans l'acquisition et la mise en valeur de participations liées au domaine du Sport. En quinze années d'expérience, elle s'est forgée un solide savoir faire et ses compétences acquises sont désormais à même d'inspirer confiance à ses investisseurs. Sa raison d'être est de développer des activités qui transmettent les émotions du sport à travers des équipements qualitativement et techniquement irréprochables.
Confiante dans le potentiel de croissance qu'elle représente, Airesis œuvre activement à la renaissance des sociétés qu'elle acquiert. Airesis réalise ses profits essentiellement lors de la vente de ses participations.
CONSOLIDATION ET PARTICIPATIONS
En 2004, des participations ont été incorporées dans HPI Holding alors sans activité. L'entité sera ensuite renommée Airesis en février 2005.
Aujourd'hui, Airesis détient 78% du Coq Sportif et 91% de Movement Holding.
AIRESIS SA HOLDING
Tous les objets proposés à l'Assemblée Générale 2023 par le Conseil d'administration ont été acceptés.
Suite à la vente de Boards and More fin 2013, Airesis s'est concentrée sur sa participation Le Coq Sportif. De potentiel, le développement de la marque est devenu tangible. En témoignent divers domaines tels que le sport de compétition (cyclisme, tennis, football, boxe, rugby), la réhabilitation de l'usine de Romilly-sur-Seine et la remise en valeur d'un savoir faire industriel dans des usines de tricotage et de teinture, affiliées à la marque tricolore. En 2013, Airesis avait déclaré être ouverte à acquérir, conformément à sa stratégie, des sociétés avec un grand potentiel. Cela a été chose faite avec le rachat du Groupe Movement en 2015, une marque qui a ses racines dans les Alpes suisses. L'enseigne, essentiellement active dans le freeski, détient son propre outil de production.
La structure du bilan statutaire d'Airesis SA reste stable et sans financement bancaire direct. Néanmoins, Airesis SA a pu bénéficier d'un cautionnement solidaire lié au COVID-19, dont les détails sont mentionnés à la note 4 des Annexes aux Etats financiers statutaires. Des cautionnements, signés afin de garantir certaines limites de crédit des participations, se montent à MCHF 18.0 au 31 décembre 2023. Ce montant ne dépasse toutefois pas la valeur des fonds propres des participations, valeur des marques incluse.
Basée à Montreux, Airesis est cotée sur le segment de la bourse suisse (SIX : AIRE).
Issu du grec ancien, son nom signifie « le parti pris », exprimant ainsi son engagement absolu dans ses investissements.
AIRESIS STRATEGY AND OPERATIONAL SECTORS
Airesis is an investment holding company. Since 2005, it has been active in the acquisition and development of participations related to the field of sport. In fifteen years of experience, she has built up a sound know-how and these acquired skills are now able to instill confidence in its investors. Its purpose is to develop activities that convey the emotions of sport through equipment that is qualitatively and technically impeccable.
Confident in the growth potential they represent, Airesis is actively working to revive the companies it acquires. Airesis makes its profits mainly from the sale of its shareholdings
CONSOLIDATION AND PARTICIPATIONS
In 2004, participations were incorporated into HPI Holding, which was inactive at the time. The entity was later renamed Airesis in February 2005.
Today Airesis owns 78% of Coq Sportif and 91% of Movement Holding.
AIRESIS SA HOLDING
All the items proposed at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of shareholders by the Board of Directors were accepted.
Following the sale of Boards and More at the end of 2013, Airesis focused on its participation Le Coq Sportif. The development of the brand has gone from potential to tangible. This is demonstrated by the fact that in competitive sport (cycling, tennis, football, boxing, rugby), the rehabilitation of the Romilly-sur-Seine factory and the enhancement of industrial know-how in knitting and dyeing factories, affiliated to the tricolour brand. In 2013, Airesis had declared that it was open to acquiring companies with great potential in accordance with its strategy. This was done with the acquisition of Movement Group in 2015, a company that has its roots in the Swiss Alps. The brand, which is mainly active in freeskiing, has its own production facilities.
Airesis SA's statutory balance sheet structure remains stable and free of direct bank financing. Nevertheless, Airesis SA was able to benefit from a state loan linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, detailed in the Notes to the statutory accounts under note 4.
Letters of guarantee, signed to ensure certain limits for the
st
participations, amounted to MCHF 18.0 as at December 31 , 2023. This amount does not, however, surpass the equity value of the participations, including the value of the brands.
Based in Montreux, Airesis is listed on the segment of the Swiss stock exchange (SIX: AIRE).
From ancient Greek, its name means "take as one's own", thus expressing its absolute commitment to its investments.
Évolution des revenus totaux en millions de CHF
Evolution of turnover in millions of CHF
200
150
150
144
100
121
102
50
2
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
CHIFFRES CLÉS 2023
KEY FIGURES 2023
Détails par participation (en milliers)
Taux de change moyen EUR/CHF
Revenus Le Coq Sportif (en monnaie locale)
Revenus Le Coq Sportif (en CHF)
Revenus Groupe Movement
Revenus Corporate & autres
Revenus totaux consolidés*
Résultat net Le Coq Sportif (en monnaie locale)
Résultat net Le Coq Sportif (en CHF)
Résultat net ordinaire Groupe Movement
Résultat net Corporate & autres
Résultat net IFRS
Compte de résultat
(chiffres consolidés en milliers de CHF)
Revenus totaux
Marge
Résultat opérationnel (EBITDA)
Résultat net, attribuable aux actionnaires de Airesis
Bilan
(chiffres consolidés en milliers de CHF) Actifs courants
Fonds étrangers courants
Actifs non courants
Fonds étrangers non courants
Intérêts non-contrôlants
Fonds propres attribuables aux actionnaires de Airesis
Principales participations (% de détention)
Le Coq Sportif
Movement
*Y compris élimination chiffre d'affaires intersecteurs
2023
2022
Details for each participation (in thousands)
0.9716
1.0050
Average currency exchange rate EUR/CHF
121 442
141 441
Revenue Le Coq Sportif (in local currency)
117 993
142 148
Revenue Le Coq Sportif (in CHF)
2 863
7 253
Revenue Movement Group
1 279
1 082
Revenue Corporate & others
121 020
149 722
Total consolidated revenue*
-28 254
-6 898
Net result Le Coq Sportif (in local currency)
-27 441
-6 932
Net result Le Coq Sportif (in CHF)
-5 594
-1 131
Ordinary net result from Movement Group
-3 001
4 181
Net result Corporate and others
-36 036
-3 882
IFRS net result
Income statement
(consolidated figures in thousands of CHF)
121 020
149 722
Total revenue
53 353
66 986
Margin
-19 864
47
EBITDA
-29 288
-2 005
Net result, attributable to Airesis' shareholders
Balance Sheet
(consolidated figures in thousands of CHF)
69 738
91 699
Current assets
91 851
107 186
Current liabilities
68 370
74 245
Non-current assets
83 006
66 396
Non-current liabilities
-7 096
-463
Non-controlling interest
-29 654
-7 173
Equity, attributable to Airesis' shareholders
Main participations (% of capital shareholding)
78%
78%
Le Coq Sportif
91%
91%
Movement
*Including elimination of transactions between groups
3
L'ÉVOLUTION DU COQ SPORTIF
Le Coq Sportif est une marque de sport française reconnue et distribuée mondialement, même si certaines zones géographiques restent encore à explorer, l'Amérique du Nord notamment. L'entreprise créée en 1882 par Émile Camuset devient la toute première maison de bonneterie à mettre le savoir-faire de la maille au service des sportifs. À partir de 1948, Le Coq Sportif se distingue en étant la première marque de l'histoire de l'équipement sportif à arborer un logo visible. En 1951, Le Coq Sportif équipe la totalité des coureurs du Tour de France. Quelques années plus tard, en 1960, la société habille tous les athlètes français lors des Jeux Olympiques de Rome.
Au cours de son histoire, la marque connaît de nombreux succès associés à de grands événements sportifs comme le Tour de France. Elle affiche également des réussites liées à de grandes équipes comme l'équipe de France de rugby, les équipes nationales de football d'Italie et d'Argentine, l'AS Saint-Etienne ou l'Ajax d'Amsterdam, ainsi qu'à des personnalités qui ont marqué le monde du sport telles que Yannick Noah, Michel Platini, Bernard Hinault, Jean-Pierre Rives, Arthur Ashe ou Diego Maradona.
L'arrivée du groupe Airesis, actionnaire majoritaire depuis octobre 2005, a permis la renaissance de la marque française telle que l'avait imaginée Émile Camuset : une marque tout à la fois profondément ancrée dans ses racines et tournée vers le futur. Depuis sa reprise par Airesis, Le Coq Sportif a enregistré une importante croissance de ses revenus.
L'expansion s'est concrétisée dans un premier temps sur les marchés clés du Coq Sportif : la France, l'Italie et l'Espagne. Le développement du réseau de boutiques, dont les flagship stores de Paris et Barcelone, permettent de mettre en avant la marque avec de belles vitrines.
Dès 2010, Le Coq Sportif rénove les usines historiques de Romilly pour y installer le centre de développement textile ainsi qu'un atelier de production. La stratégie adoptée a été celle de la proximité et de la réactivité. Cette première étape a désormais été réalisée, tant du point de vue industriel que commercial. Aujourd'hui, 90% des matières entrant dans la composition du textile sont de source française. Près de 600 points de ventes, gérés à la semaine, ont été ouverts en France.
Airesis est convaincue que trois éléments contribueront à augmenter la notoriété de la marque tricolore : garantir une qualité irréprochable, assurer la disponibilité constante des produits dans les différents points de vente et œuvrer pour que la marque retrouve sa place dans l'émotion que procure le sport. Le Coq Sportif peut se prévaloir d'être présent dans le football (OGC Nice, l'Atletico Mineiro, l'équipe nationale d'Afrique du Sud), le rugby, le tennis, la boxe et a rejoint le Mouvement Olympique en 2022.
- partir de 2022 et pour toutes les compétitions organisées sous l'égide du CIO, les athlètes olympiques et paralympiques français porteront des tenues floquées du Coq Sportif. Ce partenariat permettra au Coq Sportif d'étendre notablement sa visibilité et d'asseoir sa notoriété à travers le monde.
En 2023, Le Coq Sportif a inauguré l'extension de son usine historique de Romilly-sur-Seine. Cet agrandissement significatif de 3 300 m2 lui permettra de doubler la superficie de sa production à Romilly-sur-Seine.
L'horizon 2024 des Jeux Olympiques et Paralympiques à Paris est l'opportunité d'accélérer des transformations positives préparées et structurées depuis 2005.
THE EVOLUTION OF LE COQ SPORTIF
Le Coq Sportif is a French sports brand recognized and distributed worldwide, even if certain geographical areas still remain to be explored, notably North America. The company created in 1882 by Émile Camuset became the very first hosiery company to put the know-how of knitwear at the service of sportsmen and women. From 1948, Le Coq Sportif distinguished itself by being the first brand in the history of sports equipment to display a visible logo. In 1951, Le Coq Sportif equipped all the riders in the Tour de France. A few years later, in 1960, the company dressed all French athletes at the Rome Olympic Games.
Throughout its history, the brand has enjoyed many successes associated with major sporting events such as the Tour de France. It also has successes linked to major teams such as the French rugby team, the national football teams of Italy and Argentina, AS Saint- Etienne or Ajax in Amsterdam, as well as to personalities who have left their mark on the world of sport such as Yannick Noah, Michel Platini, Bernard Hinault, Jean-Pierre Rives, Arthur Ashe or Diego Maradona.
The arrival of the Airesis group, which has been a majority shareholder since October 2005, has brought about the rebirth of the French brand as Émile Camuset had imagined it: a brand that is both deeply rooted and focused on the future. Since the takeover by Airesis, Le Coq Sportif has recorded significant growth in its revenues.
The expansion initially took place in the key markets of Le Coq Sportif: France, Italy and Spain. The development of the network of boutiques, including the Paris and Barcelona flagship stores, allows the brand to have a high level of visibility.
Since 2010, Le Coq Sportif has been renovating the historic Romilly factories to install the textile development centre and a production workshop. The strategy adopted was one of proximity and responsiveness. This first step has now been completed, both from an industrial and commercial perspective. Today, 90% of the materials used in the compoisiton of the textile are from French sources. Nearly 600 points of sale, managed on a weekly basis, have been opened in France.
Airesis is convinced that three factors will contribute to increasing the awareness of the French brand. First of all, to guarantee impeccable quality, to ensure the constant availability of products in the various points of sale and to endeavour that the brand regains its place in the emotion that sport brings. Le Coq Sportif can pride itself on its presence in football (Nice fooftball Club, Atletico Mineiro, South Africa national team), rugby (French Rugby Team), tennis (Richard Gasquet, Yannick Noah, Lucas Pouille) and boxing (Tony Yoka) and joined the Olympic movement from 2022.
From 2022 onwards and for all competitions organised under the aegis of the IOC, French Olympic and Paralympic athletes will wear Le Coq Sportif branded outfits. This partnership will enable Le Coq Sportif to significantly increase its visibility and establish its reputation throughout the world.
In 2023, Le Coq Sportif inaugurated the extension of its historic factory in Romilly-sur-Seine. This significant extension of 3,300 m2 will enable it to double its production surface area in Romilly-sur- Seine
The 2024 horizon of the Olympic and Paralympic Games is an opportunity to accelerate the positive transformations that have been prepared and structured since 2005.
4
2023 : TOUS DERRIÈRE LES BLEUS & EN ROUTE VERS LES JEUX !
L'année 2023 a marqué l'apogée du partenariat avec la Fédération Française de Rugby. La passion du public pour l'équipe de France s'est traduite par un engouement sans précédent envers le maillot créé spécialement pour la coupe du monde et 100% conçu et fabriqué en France. Le Coq Sportif s'est mis une nouvelle fois au service du collectif pour faire briller le XV de France.
Avec ce maillot, la marque a voulu mettre en lumière les supporters, le rugby amateur, et ses collaborateurs, tous acteurs de son industrie responsable. En effet, depuis plus de 10 ans, Le Coq Sportif développe une industrie respectueuse de l'environnement et des personnes.
Réunissant les énergies autour des émotions et des valeurs du sport, Le Coq Sportif développe un savoir-faireindustriel de qualité et de proximité. Ses produits, innovants et responsables, sont créés dans le respect des personnes et de la planète
STÉPHANE ASHPOOL, DIRECTEUR ARTISTIQUE DES TENUES DE L'EQUIPE DE
FRANCE OLYMPIQUE ET PARALYMPIQUE.
De 1912 à 1972, Le Coq Sportif a équipé, sans interruption et tous sports confondus, des champions tricolores aux Jeux Olympiques.
En 2022, la marque a signé son grand retour au firmament du sport en devenant Partenaire Premium de l'Equipe de France Olympique et Paralympique.
Stéphane Ashpool a rejoint les équipes du Coq Sportif en mars 2023 en tant que directeur artistique des tenues de l'équipe de France olympique et paralympique, marquant ainsi une nouvelle étape importante vers les Jeux de Paris 2024.
Ensemble, ils ont décidé de regarder vers l'avenir et de s'inspirer des athlètes français, symboles d'excellence issus d'un mélange culturel unique. Ils ont, pour l'illustrer, réinterprété le drapeau tricolore qu'ils voient fusionnel, avec un mélange de couleurs, de langages et de cultures, à l'image de notre pays.
Depuis le début de cette collaboration, Stéphane Ashpool a travaillé étroitement avec les équipes du Coq Sportif, en s'immergeant totalement dans le processus de création des premiers prototypes. Régulièrement présent dans l'usine de Romilly-sur-Seine, lieu d'ancrage emblématique du Coq Sportif, il a collaboré à la réalisation des test matières, couleurs, badges ainsi que des patronages.
Le Coq Sportif équipera de cette collection près de 600 athlètes olympiques et plus de 300 athlètes paralympiques de l'Équipe de France lors des Jeux de Paris 2024. Cette collection comprendra :
- Les tenues de Représentation, portées sur les podiums, dans le Village athlètes, lors des cérémonies de clôture, des visites officielles, des représentations média ou encore sur les sites de célébration
- Les tenues d'entraînement, qui accompagneront les athlètes français lors de leur préparation pendant les Jeux Olympiques et Paralympiques de Paris 2024
- Les tenues de compétition de plus de 60 disciplines olympiques et paralympiques, allant du breaking au judo, du skateboard à la gymnastique, du para-athlétisme au rugby fauteuil.
Une collection de Produits Officiels sous licence, déclinaison des tenues des athlètes de l'équipe de France Olympique et Paralympique, sera commercialisée lors des Jeux Olympiques et Paralympiques de Paris 2024.
2023: EVERYONE BEHIND « LES BLEUS » & HEADING TO THE OLYMPIC
GAMES
The year 2023 marked the peak of the partnership with the French Rugby Federation. The public's passion for the French national team has led to an unprecedented enthusiasm for the World Cup jersey, which was entirely designed and made in France. Le Coq Sportif has once again put itself at the service of the team to help the French national team shine..
With this jersey, the brand aimed to shine a spotlight on the supporters amateur rugby, and its employees, all of whom are key players in its responsible industry. Indeed, for more than 10 years, Le Coq Sportif has been developing an industry that respects the environment and people.
Bringing together energies around the emotions and values of sport, Le Coq Sportif develops high-quality and local industrial know-how. Its innovative and responsible products are created with respect for people and the planet.
STÉPHANE ASHPOOL, ARTISTIC DIRECTOR OF THE FRANCE OLYMPIC AND
PARALYMPIC TEAM OUTFIT
From 1912 to 1972, Le Coq Sportif outfitted, uninterrupted and across all sports, French champions at the Olympic Games.
In 2022, the brand signed its return to the firmament of sport by becoming a Premium Partner of the French Olympic and Paralympic Teams.
Stéphane Ashpool joined Le Coq Sportif teams in March 2023 as artistic director of the French Olympic and Paralympic team's outfits, marking another important step towards the Paris 2024 Games.
Together, they decided to look to the future and draw inspiration from French athletes, symbols of excellence from a unique cultural mix. To illustrate this, they have reinterpreted the tricolor flag, which they see as a fusion of colors, languages and cultures, in the image of our country.
Since the beginning of this collaboration, Stéphane Ashpool has worked closely with the Le Coq Sportif teams, immersing himself fully in the process of creating the first prototypes. Regularly present at the Romilly-sur-Seine factory, Le Coq Sportif's emblematic base, he collaborated in the realisation of material tests, colors, badges, and patterns.
Le Coq Sportif will equip nearly 600 Olympic athletes and over 300 Paralympic athletes of Team France during the Paris 2024 Games with this collection. This collection will include
- Representation outfits, worn on podiums, in the Athletes' Village, during closing ceremonies, official visits, media representations or at celebration sites
- Training outfits, which will accompany French athletes as they prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games
- Competition outfits for over 60 Olympic and Paralympic disciplines, ranging from breaking to judo, skateboarding to gymnastics, para-athletics to armchair rugby.
A collection of licensed Official Products, based on the outfits worn by the athletes in the French Olympic and Paralympic team, will be marketed at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
5
INNAUGURATION DE L'EXTENSION DE L'USINE HISTORIQUE DE ROMILLY-
SUR-SEINE.
Autre marqueur fort de cette année 2023, Le Coq Sportif a inauguré l'extension de son usine historique de Romilly-sur- Seine. Le 23 juin 2023, après 2 ans de travaux, Le Coq Sportif a dévoilé cet agrandissement significatif de 3'300 m2 lui permettant de doubler la superficie de sa production à Romilly- sur-Seine. Une journée forte en émotions, au cours de laquelle Marc-Henri Beausire, Président du Coq Sportif, et David Pecard, Directeur Général, ont accueilli les partenaires publics et privés qui ont accompagné la marque dans ce magnifique projet.
Fidèle à son passé glorieux et soucieux du respect de l'environnement, ce nouveau bâtiment ultra moderne en verre sort du mur d'enceinte d'origine, rénové pour l'occasion pour retrouver son aspect originel, celui de 1898. Son toit en forme de shed permet de diffuser une lumière inspirante pour les collections à venir, tout en respectant l'histoire industrielle.
C'est ici que le présent et le futur de la marque s'écrivent à commencer par la réalisation des tenues de compétition pour l'Equipe de France Olympiques et Paralympiques pour les Jeux de Paris 2024. Une nouvelle page de l'histoire du Coq Sportif s'ouvre, offrant un vaste champ des possibles.
UNE ANNÉE DE COLLABORATIONS ET DE RENOUVEAU
L'année 2023 aura été chargée en événements, marquée notamment par le reveal des collections Paris 2024, des nouvelles collections Tennis, d'une collection training femme développée avec Clarisse Agbegnenou , d'une toute nouvelle collection de montres développée avec la maison Herbelin et d'une nouvelle aventure avec l'OGC Nice.
Après les années 70, décennie durant laquelle le club a brillé, régalé et séduit ses supporters, l'équipementier français et l'Olympique Gymnaste Club de Nice Côte d'Azur (OGC Nice) se retrouvent.
Pensé en collaboration avec l'OGC Nice, Le Coq Sportif a développé un maillot performance au service de l'authenticité, au design distinctif, en hommage à ce passé commun. S'appuyant sur la symbolique des bandes rouge et noir, la marque tricolore a conçu un maillot domicile et un maillot extérieur esthétiques, modernes et élégants, qui célèbrent les attributs historiques du club.
Pour la saison 2024-2025, l'OGC Nice participera à l'Europa League, une compétition prestigieuse qui réunit les meilleures équipes européenes. Cette qualification marque un tournant dans l'histoire du club, offrant une vitrine exceptionnelle pour ses joueurs et ses partenaires. Le Coq Sportif, équipementier officiel de l'équipe, bénéficiera d'une excellente visibilité sur la scène internationale. Chaque match disputé par les Aiglons sera l'occasion de mettre en lumière la qualité et l'élégance des équipements signés par la marque française. La participation à l'Europa League n'est pas seulement une opportunité sportive pour l'OGC Nice, mais aussi une belle occasion pour Le Coq Sportif de renforcer son image et d'attirer de nouveaux adeptes à travers l'Europe
Le partenariat entre l'OGC Nice et Le Coq Sportif représente donc bien plus qu'un simple partenariat. Il s'agit d'une collaboration qui célèbre l'héritage sportif français tout en offrant aux fans des produits de haute qualité qui incarnent l'esprit et les valeurs du club.
INAUGURATION OF THE EXTENSION OF THE HISTORIC FACTORY IN ROMILLY-
SUR-SEINE
Another highlight of 2023 was the inauguration by Le Coq Sportif of the extension to its historic factory in Romilly-sur-Seine. On 23 June 2023, after 2 years of work, Le Coq Sportif unveiled this significant extension of 3,300 m2, enabling it to double its production in Romilly-sur-Seine. It was an emotional day, during which Marc-Henri Beausire, President of Le Coq Sportif, and David Pecard, Managing Director, welcomed the public and private partners who have supported the brand in this magnificent project.
Faithful to its glorious past and respectful of the environment, this new ultra-modern glass building emerges from the original surrounding wall, renovated for the occasion to restore its original appearance, that of 1898. Its shed roof provides inspiring light for future collections, while respecting its industrial history.
It is here that the present and future of the brand are being written, starting with the production of competition outfits for the French Olympic and Paralympic Team for the Paris 2024 Games. A new page in the history of Le Coq Sportif is being written, opening up a vast field of possibilities.
A YEAR OF COLLABORATION AND RENEWAL
2023 will have been an eventful year, marked in particular by the reveal of the Paris 2024 collections, new tennis collections, in judo, a women's training collection developed with Clarisse Agbegnenou, a brand new watch collection developed with Herbelin and a new adventure with OGC Nice.
After the 70s, a decade during which the club shone, delighted and seduced generations, the French equipment manufacturer and the Olympique Gymnaste Club de Nice Côte d'Azur (OGC Nice) are back together.
In collaboration with OGC Nice, Le Coq Sportif has developed an authentic performance shirt with a distinctive design in homage to this shared past. Drawing on the symbolism of the red and black stripes, the tricolour brand has designed an aesthetic, modern and elegant home and away shirt that celebrates the club's historic attributes.
For the 2024-2025 season, OGC Nice will take part in the Europa League, a prestigious competition that brings together the best teams in Europe. This qualification marks a turning point in the club's history, providing exceptional exposure for its players and partners. Le Coq Sportif, the team's official supplier, will benefit from significant visibility on the international stage. Each match played by OGC Nice will be an opportunity to showcase the quality and elegance of the equipment designed by the French brand. Participation in the Europa League is not only a sporting opportunity for OGC Nice but also a great chance for Le Coq Sportif to strengthen its image and attract new fans across Europe.
The partnership between OGC Nice and Le Coq Sportif is therefore much more than a partnership. It is a collaboration that celebrates France's sporting heritage while offering fans high-quality products that embody the club's spirit and values.
6
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Airesis SA published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 16:33:04 UTC.