THE EVOLUTION OF LE COQ SPORTIF

Le Coq Sportif is a French sports brand recognized and distributed worldwide, even if certain geographical areas still remain to be explored, notably North America. The company created in 1882 by Émile Camuset became the very first hosiery company to put the know-how of knitwear at the service of sportsmen and women. From 1948, Le Coq Sportif distinguished itself by being the first brand in the history of sports equipment to display a visible logo. In 1951, Le Coq Sportif equipped all the riders in the Tour de France. A few years later, in 1960, the company dressed all French athletes at the Rome Olympic Games.

Throughout its history, the brand has enjoyed many successes associated with major sporting events such as the Tour de France. It also has successes linked to major teams such as the French rugby team, the national football teams of Italy and Argentina, AS Saint- Etienne or Ajax in Amsterdam, as well as to personalities who have left their mark on the world of sport such as Yannick Noah, Michel Platini, Bernard Hinault, Jean-Pierre Rives, Arthur Ashe or Diego Maradona.

The arrival of the Airesis group, which has been a majority shareholder since October 2005, has brought about the rebirth of the French brand as Émile Camuset had imagined it: a brand that is both deeply rooted and focused on the future. Since the takeover by Airesis, Le Coq Sportif has recorded significant growth in its revenues.

The expansion initially took place in the key markets of Le Coq Sportif: France, Italy and Spain. The development of the network of boutiques, including the Paris and Barcelona flagship stores, allows the brand to have a high level of visibility.

Since 2010, Le Coq Sportif has been renovating the historic Romilly factories to install the textile development centre and a production workshop. The strategy adopted was one of proximity and responsiveness. This first step has now been completed, both from an industrial and commercial perspective. Today, 90% of the materials used in the compoisiton of the textile are from French sources. Nearly 600 points of sale, managed on a weekly basis, have been opened in France.

Airesis is convinced that three factors will contribute to increasing the awareness of the French brand. First of all, to guarantee impeccable quality, to ensure the constant availability of products in the various points of sale and to endeavour that the brand regains its place in the emotion that sport brings. Le Coq Sportif can pride itself on its presence in football (Nice fooftball Club, Atletico Mineiro, South Africa national team), rugby (French Rugby Team), tennis (Richard Gasquet, Yannick Noah, Lucas Pouille) and boxing (Tony Yoka) and joined the Olympic movement from 2022.

From 2022 onwards and for all competitions organised under the aegis of the IOC, French Olympic and Paralympic athletes will wear Le Coq Sportif branded outfits. This partnership will enable Le Coq Sportif to significantly increase its visibility and establish its reputation throughout the world.

In 2023, Le Coq Sportif inaugurated the extension of its historic factory in Romilly-sur-Seine. This significant extension of 3,300 m2 will enable it to double its production surface area in Romilly-sur- Seine

The 2024 horizon of the Olympic and Paralympic Games is an opportunity to accelerate the positive transformations that have been prepared and structured since 2005.