Airesis : Rapport de Gestion Intermédiaire au 30 jiun 2021

The first half of 2021 confirms the rebound of Le Coq Sportif, after a year marked by government restrictions. These results are excellent news and show that the decisions taken by the Management were adapted and relevant in a context of crisis.

Le Coq Sportif continued its strategic investments by deploying, in particular, a solid digital policy through the website and the e- commerce site. This period also allowed the brand to stand out and confirms that the initial industrial strategy is bearing its fruits : local ecosystem, short circuits and sustainable innovation notably with products made with new natural materials. The brand is continuing its efforts to minimise its carbon footprint in the production and sale of shoes and apparels. The strategic lines of development are turned towards new "natural" materials, research and innovation in the cotton sector in particular.