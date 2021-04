Airesis : PUBLICATION DU RAPPORT DE GESTION 2020

Press release

Montreux, April 23 2020

PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL REPORT 2020

Le Coq Sportif:

The COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken by governments to contain the virus have significantly affected the group's results in 2020. In addition, production and sales activities were at standstill for more than two months (mid-March-mid-May) and a generalised confinement in the main markets from November 2020. In this context, the textile business has weathered this crisis well, with revenues for 2020 amounting to MEUR 53 compared to MEUR 65 for the previous year (-20%), as well as the French market as a whole, which accounts for more than 80% of the group's revenues, with a decrease of 23% compared to the previous year. This is due to a greater decline in export markets, including South America, which was severely impacted by the pandemic. The group's turnover is down by 34% to MEUR 87.

The new on-demand production model implemented over the past few years for footwear and apparel proved to be accurate, especially in this economically volatile situation. It also allows us to maintain a healthy level of stock. In 2020, the group has invested in a new logistics warehouse as well as in the redesign of its e-commerce website, which will be fully operational during the second half of 2021.

Le Coq Sportif (en milliers d'EUR) 2020 2019 Le Coq Sportif (in thousands of EUR) Revenus totaux 86 876 132 283 Total revenue Marge en % des revenus totaux 45% 45% Margin as % of total revenue Résultat opérationnel (EBITDA) -9 923 -2 136 EBITDA Résultat net -19 678 -10 257 Net result

Outlook for 2021 for Le Coq Sportif: The activity observed in the first quarter is very encouraging, with a double-digit percentage increase in sales compared to the previous year. In an unfavourable health context, especially in France where the lockdown measures are still affecting the brand's main market, it is difficult to predict what the outlook for 2021 will be. The management is taking all the necessary actions and remains flexible to respond in the best possible way to this situation. Updates regarding the business development and outlook 2021 will be given later in the year.

Movement:

Movement's turnover is MCHF 8.5 in 2020, a decrease of 15% compared to the previous year (2019: MCHF 10.0). The measures enforced by authorities to limit the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the ski industry as a whole. In 2020, Movement sales had a double-digit growth in the Swiss market. Even with this good result, the sharp decline in sales on the European and North American markets could not be offset throughout the year. Thanks to very good cost control and an effective business strategy, Movement Group recorded a positive operating result of MCHF 0.4 (2019: MCHF 0.6) for the third consecutive year in a particularly unfavourable economic environment.

The 2020 report of Airesis is available online on our website: http://airesis.com/en/annual-and-interim-reports

Airesis is an investment company based in Montreux, Switzerland, whose shares are listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX :AIRE). The company takes an active approach in the management of its participation while respecting the individual character of each one. Airesis holds a stake in Le Coq Sportif (77%) and Movement Group (92%).

Contact : Relations investisseurs, M. Marc-Henri Beausire - Airesis SA, 1 chemin du Pierrier,1 - CH-1815 Clarens

T +41 (0) 21 989 82 50, F +41 (0) 21 989 82 59 - investors.relations@airesis.com www.airesis.com