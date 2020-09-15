AIXTRON : DZ Bank reste à l'achat

Données financières EUR USD CA 2020 266 M 316 M - Résultat net 2020 27,5 M 32,7 M - Tréso. nette 2020 308 M 366 M - PER 2020 38,9x Rendement 2020 - Capitalisation 1 066 M 1 266 M - VE / CA 2020 2,85x VE / CA 2021 2,40x Nbr Employés 700 Flottant 94,3% Graphique AIXTRON SE Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique AIXTRON SE Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Baissière Haussière Haussière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 9 Objectif de cours Moyen 11,86 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,53 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 46,9% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24,4% Ecart / Objectif Bas -14,0% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants Nom Titre Bernd Schulte Co-President Felix Jan Grawert Co-President Kim Schindelhauer Chairman-Supervisory Board Michael Heuken Vice President-Research & Development Petra Denk Member-Supervisory Board Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) AIXTRON SE 11.75% 1 266 ASML HOLDING N.V. 17.65% 154 069 LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 4.45% 44 477 TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED 6.77% 37 601 QORVO, INC. 5.79% 14 033 ENTEGRIS, INC. 35.06% 9 121