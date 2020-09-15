Connexion
AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE

(AIXA)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 15/09 13:02:30
9.678 EUR   +1.55%
AIXTRON : DZ Bank reste à l'achat

15/09/2020 | 11:26
L'analyste Harald Schnitzer du bureau de recherche DZ Bank considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Toute l'actualité sur AIXTRON SE
24/08AIXTRON : DZ Bank réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZD
20/08Delivery Hero fait son entrée à la Bourse de Francfort
AW
20/08DELIVERY HERO SE : remplace officiellement Wirecard dans le DAX
29/07AIXTRON : DZ Bank optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
27/07AIXTRON : Berenberg est neutre
ZD
24/07AIXTRON : Warburg Research maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZD
24/07AIXTRON : Independant Research reste pessimiste
ZD
Recommandations des analystes sur AIXTRON SE
Données financières
CA 2020 266 M 316 M -
Résultat net 2020 27,5 M 32,7 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 308 M 366 M -
PER 2020 38,9x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 1 066 M 1 266 M -
VE / CA 2020 2,85x
VE / CA 2021 2,40x
Nbr Employés 700
Flottant 94,3%
Graphique AIXTRON SE
Durée : Période :
AIXTRON SE : Graphique analyse technique AIXTRON SE | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique AIXTRON SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,86 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,53 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 46,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -14,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Bernd Schulte Co-President
Felix Jan Grawert Co-President
Kim Schindelhauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Heuken Vice President-Research & Development
Petra Denk Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AIXTRON SE11.75%1 266
ASML HOLDING N.V.17.65%154 069
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION4.45%44 477
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED6.77%37 601
QORVO, INC.5.79%14 033
ENTEGRIS, INC.35.06%9 121
