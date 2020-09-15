|
AIXTRON : DZ Bank reste à l'achat
15/09/2020 | 11:26
L'analyste Harald Schnitzer du bureau de recherche DZ Bank considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|
|Toute l'actualité sur AIXTRON SE
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur AIXTRON SE
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
266 M
316 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
27,5 M
32,7 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
|
308 M
366 M
-
|PER 2020
|38,9x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 066 M
1 266 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|2,85x
|VE / CA 2021
|2,40x
|Nbr Employés
|700
|Flottant
|94,3%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique AIXTRON SE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
11,86 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
9,53 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
46,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
24,4%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-14,0%
|Var. 1janv
|Capitalisation (M$)
|AIXTRON SE
|11.75%
|1 266