    AKH   NO0010921232

AKER HORIZONS AS

(AKH)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Oslo Bors - 29/04 14:57:29
30.9 NOK   -0.69%
Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 48,50 NOK
Dernier Cours de Cloture 31,12 NOK
Ecart / Objectif Haut 92,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 55,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 12,5%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AKER HORIZONS AS0.00%2 197
BLACKROCK, INC.13.72%124 597
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.6.99%68 913
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.37.37%59 657
UBS GROUP AG13.07%54 443
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)15.88%43 056
