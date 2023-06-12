|
Akero Therapeutics, Inc. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur AKERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur AKERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
-
-
-
|Résultat net 2023
|
-136 M
-
-126 M
|Tréso. nette 2023
|
390 M
-
362 M
|PER 2023
|-18,0x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
2 904 M
2 904 M
2 700 M
|VE / CA 2023
|-
|VE / CA 2024
|-
|Nbr Employés
|42
|Flottant
|76,6%
|
|Graphique AKERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique AKERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|52,49 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|60,14 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|14,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs