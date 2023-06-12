Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Akero Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    AKRO   US00973Y1082

AKERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(AKRO)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:49:41 12/06/2023
57.30 USD   +9.16%
16:00Akero Therapeutics, Inc. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
07/06Akero Therapeutics, Inc. : HC Wainwright optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
06/06Vente d'initié : Akero Therapeutics
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

12/06/2023 | 16:00
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur AKERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
16:00Akero Therapeutics, Inc. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recomman..
ZM
07/06Akero Therapeutics, Inc. : HC Wainwright optimiste sur le dossi..
ZM
06/06Vente d'initié : Akero Therapeutics
MT
05/06L'action d'akero therapeutics en hausse de 6,8 % grâce aux résultats positifs de l'étud..
ZR
05/06Transcript : Akero Therapeutics, Inc. - Special Call
CI
05/06Akero Therapeutics, Inc. publie les données de base d'une cohorte d'expansion de l'étud..
CI
22/05Intercept chute en raison des inquiétudes concernant les perspectives d'un médicament c..
ZR
22/05Les actions d'Intercept chutent en raison des inquiétudes concernant les perspectives d..
ZR
17/05Akero Therapeutics, Inc. : Canaccord Genuity toujours positif
ZM
17/05Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé son..
MT
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur AKERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 - - -
Résultat net 2023 -136 M - -126 M
Tréso. nette 2023 390 M - 362 M
PER 2023 -18,0x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 2 904 M 2 904 M 2 700 M
VE / CA 2023 -
VE / CA 2024 -
Nbr Employés 42
Flottant 76,6%
Graphique AKERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Akero Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Akero Therapeutics, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique AKERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Clôture 52,49 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 60,14 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Andrew Cheng President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William R. White CFO, Treasurer, EVP & Head-Corporate Development
Mark T. Iwicki Chairman
Timothy Rolph Chief Scientific Officer
Reshma Shringarpure Vice President-Clinical Research & Medical Affairs
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
AKERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.-4.22%2 904
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED15.70%86 051
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.3.47%79 960
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.74%27 702
BIONTECH SE-27.27%26 328
GENMAB A/S-9.01%25 199
Zonebourse : Créé par des Investisseurs pour des Investisseurs !
Inscription 100% Gratuite
fermer