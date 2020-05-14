Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  AKWEL    AKW   FR0000053027

AKWEL

(AKW)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 19/08 14:55:57
14.1 EUR   -0.70%
30/07AKWEL : Publication du chiffre d'affaires du 1er semestre 2020
PU
30/07AKWEL : CA 1er semestre 2020
PU
30/07AKWEL : PUBLICATION DU CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES DU 1er SEMESTRE 2020
GL
Fonds positionnés sur AKWEL
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Haas Actions Entrepreneurs SNON-4.00%0.00%NC0.2M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur AKWELETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...-0.20%0.08%EuropeActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...2.53%0.03%MondeActions



Graphique AKWEL
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 15,43 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 14,20 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 27,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,69%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -5,63%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AKWEL-29.70%453
CUMMINS INC.17.29%30 978
RHEINMETALL-22.68%4 067
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.11.58%2 722
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-23.63%2 388
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED-18.23%1 671
