PRESS RELEASE

ALAN ALLMAN ASSOCIATES and KEYTEO GROUP are excited to announce the acquisition of KEYTEO's Asian Branch by ALAN ALLMAN ASSOCIATES

Issy-les-Moulineaux, September 28th 2023 – 07:00 – ALAN ALLMAN ASSOCIATES and KEYTEO GROUP are excited to announce the acquisition of KEYTEO's Asian Branch by ALAN ALLMAN ASSOCIATES which was finalized on 27 September 2023. In conjunction with this acquisition, ALAN ALLMAN ASSOCIATES will be changing the brand name of this Asian Branch to reflect its commitment to global integration within ALAN ALLMAN ASSOCIATES's ecosystem. This transaction has no impact on the European subsidiaries of Keyteo Group, which will continue to operate under the KEYTEO brand.

Alan Allman Associates is an ecosystem of strong brands, specializing in strategy and digital transformation, created in 2009 through acquisitions and internal performance development in the consulting world. Established in Europe and North America, the Ecosystem maintains a network of dynamic, value-creating relationships in 4 areas: high-tech consulting, industrial transformation consulting, digital marketing consulting and strategy and management consulting. Alan Allman Associates has been awarded the Happy At Work label, ISO 9001 certification and an Ecovadis Gold Medal for its CSR performance.

Alan Allman Associates is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000062465 - mnemonic AAA).

For Alan Allman Associates, external growth strategy is a major part of the RISE 2025 strategic plan. Since several years, Alan Allman Associates was looking for a major implantation in Asia, with an office in Singapore. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in the ongoing expansion strategy.

KEYTEO GROUP is an independent international IT consulting Group, founded in Brussels in 2014 and active in Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg.

ALAN ALLMAN ASSOCIATES' CEO, Jean-Marie Thual, expresses « We are particularly delighted trough this acquisition to expand the activities of Alan Allman Associates in Asia. This area is a strategic milestone in our expansion strategy and reinforces our commitment to excellence in consulting. Asia is the hub of the global economy, innovation, and cultural diversity. Our presence here will enable us to better serve our customers and contribute to the sustainable development of this exciting region.”

KEYTEO GROUP's CEO, Hadi AIT-SI-SELMI: “We believe that we found with AAA the best solution to support the strong potential of the business in Asia. This also allows Keyteo Group to focus on our European activities which are experiencing a solid growth.”

ALAN ALLMAN ASSOCIATES is committed to ensuring a smooth integration process that minimizes any potential disruption for all clients and partners.

