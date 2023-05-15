|
Albemarle Corporation : Baird adopte une opinion positive
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
10 010 M
-
9 217 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
2 744 M
-
2 527 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
1 685 M
-
1 551 M
|PER 2023
|8,66x
|Rendement 2023
|0,82%
|
|Capitalisation
|
22 973 M
22 973 M
21 154 M
|VE / CA 2023
|2,46x
|VE / CA 2024
|2,34x
|Nbr Employés
|7 400
|Flottant
|99,7%
|
|Graphique ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|25
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|195,79 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|262,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|33,8%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs