  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  Etats-Unis
  Nyse
  Albemarle Corporation
  Actualités
  Reco analystes
    ALB   US0126531013

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION

(ALB)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  14:47:56 05/05/2023
180.04 USD   +2.50%
14:35Albemarle Corporation : Berenberg Bank neutre sur le dossier
ZM
04/05Albemarle Corporation : TD Cowen reste à l'achat
ZM
04/05Albemarle Corporation : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Albemarle Corporation : Berenberg Bank neutre sur le dossier

05/05/2023 | 14:35
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 10 290 M - 9 351 M
Résultat net 2023 2 738 M - 2 488 M
Dette nette 2023 1 644 M - 1 494 M
PER 2023 7,94x
Rendement 2023 0,92%
Capitalisation 20 610 M 20 610 M 18 731 M
VE / CA 2023 2,16x
VE / CA 2024 1,96x
Nbr Employés 7 400
Flottant 99,7%
Graphique ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Albemarle Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Albemarle Corporation | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Dernier Cours de Clôture 175,65 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 270,67 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 54,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jerry Kent Masters Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Tozier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer & VP-Energy Storage
James J. O'Brien Lead Independent Director
Gerald A. Steiner Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-19.00%20 610
ECOLAB INC.18.41%49 066
SIKA AG10.55%42 566
GIVAUDAN SA10.41%32 548
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG15.97%19 149
SYMRISE AG7.58%16 818
