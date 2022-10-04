|
Albemarle Corporation : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2022
7 435 M
7 558 M
|Résultat net 2022
2 324 M
2 362 M
|Dette nette 2022
2 183 M
2 219 M
|PER 2022
|13,7x
|Rendement 2022
|0,57%
|Capitalisation
32 062 M
32 062 M
32 591 M
|VE / CA 2022
|4,61x
|VE / CA 2023
|3,55x
|Nbr Employés
|6 000
|Flottant
|99,8%
Tendances analyse technique ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|23
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|273,73 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|311,15 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|13,7%
