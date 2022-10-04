Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Albemarle Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    ALB   US0126531013

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION

(ALB)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  15:47 04/10/2022
283.43 USD   +3.54%
15:01Albemarle Corporation : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
03/10Vente d'initiés : Albemarle
MT
03/10Albemarle Corporation : BofA Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Albemarle Corporation : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

04/10/2022 | 15:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
15:01Albemarle Corporation : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient sa reco..
ZM
03/10Vente d'initiés : Albemarle
MT
03/10Albemarle Corporation : BofA Securities maintient sa recommandatio..
ZM
26/09MP Materials Corp. : Trop beau pour être vrai ?
ZB
15/09ALBEMARLE CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
14/09Don't fight the Fed
ZB
09/09L'indice S&P 500 affiche un gain hebdomadaire de 3,6 %, mettant fin à une série de troi..
MT
09/09Albemarle Corporation : Citigroup favorable sur le dossier
ZM
08/09Albemarle Corporation : Opinion positive de RBC Capital Markets
ZM
06/09Vente d'initiés : Albemarle
MT
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 7 435 M - 7 558 M
Résultat net 2022 2 324 M - 2 362 M
Dette nette 2022 2 183 M - 2 219 M
PER 2022 13,7x
Rendement 2022 0,57%
Capitalisation 32 062 M 32 062 M 32 591 M
VE / CA 2022 4,61x
VE / CA 2023 3,55x
Nbr Employés 6 000
Flottant 99,8%
Graphique ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Albemarle Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Albemarle Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 23
Dernier Cours de Clôture 273,73 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 311,15 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jerry Kent Masters Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Tozier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer & VP-Energy Storage
Karen Goldthwaite Narwold Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
James J. O'Brien Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION17.09%32 062
ECOLAB INC.-36.43%42 500
SIKA AG-46.87%31 307
GIVAUDAN SA-37.60%27 818
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-16.99%16 541
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-37.51%15 046