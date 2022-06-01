Albioma : Document AMF CP. 222C1328

222C1328
AV836
1er juin 2022
Déclaration des achats et des ventes effectués pendant une offre publique
(article 231-46 du règlement général)
IL EST RAPPELE QUE LA PRESENTE DECLARATION EST ETABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITE DU DECLARANT,
LA PUBLICATION DE CET AVIS N'IMPLIQUANT PAS LA VERIFICATION PAR L'AMF DES INFORMATIONS COMMUNIQUEES.
ALBIOMA
(Euronext Paris)
|
Opérateur
|
Nature et date de l'opération
|
Titres concernés
|
Cours
|
Nombre total de titres possédés à l'issue
|
|
|
|
(€)
|
de la transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
Samson Rock
|
accroissement d'une position longue le 31/05/2022
|
35 607 equity swaps
|
49,88
|
629 747 equity swaps*
|
Capital LLP
|
|
code FR0000060402
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* « Equity swaps » à règlement en espèce portant sur autant d'actions ALBIOMA et arrivant à échéance le 30 avril 2025.
________
