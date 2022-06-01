Connexion
ALBIOMA : Document AMF CP. 222C1328
PU
ALBIOMA : Document AMF CP. 222C1328
PU
30/05ALBIOMA : Communiqué relatif au dépôt du projet de note établi par la société Albioma en réponse à l'offre publique d'achat visant les actions et les BSAAR de la société Albioma initiée par la société Kyoto Bidco SAS
GL
Albioma : Document AMF CP. 222C1328

01/06/2022 | 15:22
222C1328

AV836

1er juin 2022

Déclaration des achats et des ventes effectués pendant une offre publique

(article 231-46 du règlement général)

IL EST RAPPELE QUE LA PRESENTE DECLARATION EST ETABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITE DU DECLARANT,

LA PUBLICATION DE CET AVIS N'IMPLIQUANT PAS LA VERIFICATION PAR L'AMF DES INFORMATIONS COMMUNIQUEES.

ALBIOMA

(Euronext Paris)

Opérateur

Nature et date de l'opération

Titres concernés

Cours

Nombre total de titres possédés à l'issue

(€)

de la transaction

Samson Rock

accroissement d'une position longue le 31/05/2022

35 607 equity swaps

49,88

629 747 equity swaps*

Capital LLP

code FR0000060402

* « Equity swaps » à règlement en espèce portant sur autant d'actions ALBIOMA et arrivant à échéance le 30 avril 2025.

________

222C1328-AV836

Disclaimer

Albioma SA published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 13:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
