Albioma : Document AMF CP. 222C1329

222C1329
AV837
1er juin 2022
Déclaration des achats et des ventes effectués pendant une offre publique
(article 231-46 du règlement général)
IL EST RAPPELE QUE LA PRESENTE DECLARATION EST ETABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITE DU DECLARANT,
LA PUBLICATION DE CET AVIS N'IMPLIQUANT PAS LA VERIFICATION PAR L'AMF DES INFORMATIONS COMMUNIQUEES.
ALBIOMA
(Euronext Paris)
|
Opérateur
|
Nature et date de l'opération
|
Titres concernés
|
Cours
|
Nombre total de titres possédés
|
|
|
|
(€)
|
à l'issue de la transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
Syquant Capital
|
accroissement d'une position longue le 31/05/2022
|
63 006 CFD
|
49,8456
|
654 554 CFD*
|
|
|
code FR0012789949
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* « Contract for difference » (CFD) ALBIOMA à règlement en espèce, portant sur autant d'actions ALBIOMA, sans échéance.
________
