    ABIO   FR0000060402

ALBIOMA

(ABIO)
29/07/2022
49.86 EUR   -0.04%
Albioma : Document AMF CP. 222C1952

29/07/2022 | 12:18
222C1952

AV1173

29 juillet 2022

Déclaration des achats et des ventes effectués pendant une offre publique

(article 231-46 du règlement général)

IL EST RAPPELE QUE LA PRESENTE DECLARATION EST ETABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITE DU DECLARANT,

LA PUBLICATION DE CET AVIS N'IMPLIQUANT PAS LA VERIFICATION PAR L'AMF DES INFORMATIONS COMMUNIQUEES.

ALBIOMA

(Euronext Paris)

Opérateur

Nature et date de l'opération

Titres concernés

Cours

Nombre total de titres possédés

(€)

à l'issue de la transaction

Syquant Capital

augmentation d'une position longue le 28/07/2022

1 688 CFD

49,8890

1 121 625 CFD*

code FR0012789949

* « Contract for difference » (CFD) ALBIOMA à règlement en espèce, portant sur autant d'actions ALBIOMA, sans échéance.

________

222C1952-AV1173

Disclaimer

Albioma SA published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 10:16:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 596 M 606 M -
Résultat net 2022 62,7 M 63,7 M -
Dette nette 2022 894 M 908 M -
PER 2022 25,4x
Rendement 2022 1,68%
Capitalisation 1 584 M 1 610 M -
VE / CA 2022 4,16x
VE / CA 2023 4,14x
Nbr Employés 624
Flottant 83,3%
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Clôture 49,88 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 52,25 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,75%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Frédéric Moyne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julien Gauthier Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance
Louis Decrop Development Director-Brazil
Jean-Carlos Angulo Independent Director
Marie-Claire Simone Daveu Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ALBIOMA45.51%1 610
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.15.11%24 607
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%21 101
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.7.74%18 941
NORTHLAND POWER INC.10.30%7 679
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.6.76%7 533