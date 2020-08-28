Connexion
ALBIOMA

(ABIO)
Fonds positionnés sur ALBIOMA
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Amplegest Midcaps ACNON-8.00%35.00%1.83M EUR
Amplegest PME ACNON-3.00%47.00%3.22M EUR
E.I. Sturdza Strat Eurp Smlr Coms A EURNON4.00%42.00%4.98M EUR
Ecofi Avenir PlusNON6.00%25.00%3.92M EUR
MAM France PMENON-2.00%11.00%3.07M EUR
Richelieu Croissance PME RNON-17.00%10.00%1.83M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur ALBIOMAETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR1.52%3.39%FranceActions
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR1.13%0.91%FranceActions
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...1.22%0.30%EuropeActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...1.42%0.21%MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 39,77 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 42,90 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 2,56%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -7,29%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -23,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ALBIOMA65.00%1 577
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.35.81%14 672
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-4.27%10 548
NORTHLAND POWER INC.37.43%5 740
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.45.41%4 677
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP15.31%3 978
