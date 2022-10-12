Recherche avancée
    ALBO   US01345P1066

ALBIREO PHARMA, INC.

(ALBO)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  21:16 12/10/2022
22.16 USD   -5.38%
20:01Albireo Pharma, Inc. : HC Wainwright à l'achat
ZM
15:01Albireo Pharma, Inc. : Baird reste à l'achat
ZM
11/10Albireo Pharma, Inc. : Opinion positive de Wedbush
ZM
Albireo Pharma, Inc. : HC Wainwright à l'achat

12/10/2022 | 20:01
20:01Albireo Pharma, Inc. : HC Wainwright à l'achat
ZM
15:01Albireo Pharma, Inc. : Baird reste à l'achat
ZM
11/10Albireo Pharma, Inc. : Opinion positive de Wedbush
ZM
11/10Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé res..
MT
11/10Albireo Pharma déclare que l'essai de phase tardive de Bylvay pour le syndrome d'Alagil..
MT
11/10Albireo Pharma, Inc. rapporte des données de base positives de l'essai de phase 3 de By..
CI
05/10Albireo présentera de nouvelles données à l'AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2022
CI
23/09Albireo Pharma, Inc. : Baird persiste à l'achat
ZM
22/09Albireo Pharma, Inc. : Wedbush réitère son opinion positive sur le ..
ZM
22/09Albireo Pharma obtient un financement de 115 millions de dollars de Sagard Healthcare P..
MT
Données financières
CA 2022 34,7 M - 35,7 M
Résultat net 2022 -159 M - -164 M
Tréso. nette 2022 219 M - 225 M
PER 2022 -2,98x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 483 M 483 M 497 M
VE / CA 2022 7,59x
VE / CA 2023 6,65x
Nbr Employés 130
Flottant 87,4%
Graphique ALBIREO PHARMA, INC.
Albireo Pharma, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Albireo Pharma, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique ALBIREO PHARMA, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Clôture 23,42 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 56,86 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 143%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ronald H. W. Cooper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon John Harford Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David John Chiswell Chairman
Jan Peter Mattsson Chief Scientific Officer, Managing Director-Sweden
Joan Connolly Chief Technology Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ALBIREO PHARMA, INC.0.56%483
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.77%78 835
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS34.41%75 697
BIONTECH SE-49.77%31 469
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-41.47%27 916
GENMAB A/S3.46%23 194