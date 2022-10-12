|
Albireo Pharma, Inc. : HC Wainwright à l'achat
|Toute l'actualité sur ALBIREO PHARMA, INC.
|Recommandations des analystes sur ALBIREO PHARMA, INC.
Données financières
|CA 2022
34,7 M
-
35,7 M
|Résultat net 2022
-159 M
-
-164 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
219 M
-
225 M
|PER 2022
|-2,98x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|Capitalisation
483 M
483 M
497 M
|VE / CA 2022
|7,59x
|VE / CA 2023
|6,65x
|Nbr Employés
|130
|Flottant
|87,4%
|Graphique ALBIREO PHARMA, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique ALBIREO PHARMA, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|23,42 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|56,86 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|143%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs