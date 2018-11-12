Connexion
ALD

(ALD)
FR0013258662

ALD

(ALD)
Fonds positionnés sur ALD
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Alken Continental Europe SGB1NON-18.00%0.00%NC3.07M GBP
Alken Small Cap Europe EU1NON-25.00%-3.00%0.85M EUR
Sycomore Partners PNON-12.00%-8.00%14.13M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur ALDETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR1.53%0.70%FranceActions
Franklin FTSE France ETF - USD1.86%0.06%-FranceActions
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe ex U...0.51%0.02%EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ...-0.09%0.01%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF1.19%0.01%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ETF - USD1.66%0.01%-EuropeActions



Décryptage
Small & Mid Caps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
Graphique ALD
ALD : Graphique analyse technique ALD | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,38 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,66 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 61,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 31,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 3,93%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ALD-37.43%4 125
UNION PACIFIC7.80%132 306
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY19.09%75 634
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION10.04%54 496
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED18.93%40 599
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN19.60%17 358
