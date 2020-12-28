Connexion
Alibaba Group Holding Limited    9988   KYG017191142

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(9988)
ETFs positionnés sur ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITEDETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Core Hang Seng Index ETF - ...-0.06%5.05%-Hong KongActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 51
Objectif de cours Moyen 2 266,78 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1 449,66 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 77,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 56,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 23,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED10.14%600 651
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED4.67%600 651
MEITUAN DIANPING173.99%211 871
PINDUODUO INC.303.89%187 321
SHOPIFY INC.208.24%150 336
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.195.57%84 304
