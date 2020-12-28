ETFs positionnés sur ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur IShares Core Hang Seng Index ETF - ... -0.06% 5.05% - Hong Kong Actions





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Graphique ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 51 Objectif de cours Moyen 2 266,78 CNY Dernier Cours de Cloture 1 449,66 CNY Ecart / Objectif Haut 77,7% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 56,4% Ecart / Objectif Bas 23,0% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 10.14% 600 651 ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 4.67% 600 651 MEITUAN DIANPING 173.99% 211 871 PINDUODUO INC. 303.89% 187 321 SHOPIFY INC. 208.24% 150 336 MERCADOLIBRE, INC. 195.57% 84 304