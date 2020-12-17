Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Allgeier SE    AEIN   DE000A2GS633

ALLGEIER SE

(AEIN)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 17/12 13:41:27
17.925 EUR   +9.97%
25/09ALLGEIER SE : Détachement de dividende final
FA
10/07ALLGEIER SE : Début de mouvement
2019ALLGEIER SE : Détachement de dividende final
FA
Fonds positionnés sur ALLGEIER SE
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Vontobel European Md and Sm Cp Eq I EURNON1.00%40.00%3.12M EUR





Graphique ALLGEIER SE
Durée : Période :
Allgeier SE : Graphique analyse technique Allgeier SE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 75,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 16,30 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 421%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 360%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 299%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ALLGEIER SE-51.92%224
ACCENTURE PLC17.51%156 944
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES30.18%143 386
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.33%111 872
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.08%75 295
INFOSYS LIMITED59.43%67 154
