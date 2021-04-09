|
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. : BofA Securities neutre sur le dossier
Données financières
|CA 2021
4 126 M
3 468 M
|Résultat net 2021
324 M
273 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
2 888 M
2 428 M
|PER 2021
|12,1x
|Rendement 2021
|8,22%
|Capitalisation
4 000 M
4 000 M
3 362 M
|VE / CA 2021
|0,27x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,08x
|Nbr Employés
|3 929
|Flottant
|98,0%
Tendances analyse technique ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|8
|Objectif de cours Moyen
39,88 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
40,68 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
10,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-1,98%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-18,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs