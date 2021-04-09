Connexion
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.

(AB)
  Rapport
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. : BofA Securities neutre sur le dossier

09/04/2021 | 18:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Toute l'actualité sur ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
18:01ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.  : BofA Securities neutre sur le dossier
ZM
06/04ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.  : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods de acheteur à neutre s..
ZM
26/03ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.  : Goldman Sachs n'est plus à l'achat
ZM
25/03ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.  : Citigroup neutre sur le dossier
ZM
01/03AXA  : dévoile les propositions soumises à la prochaine AG
CF
19/02ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P. : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P. : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P. : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P. : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P. : Détachement de dividende
FA
Recommandations des analystes sur ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Données financières
CA 2021 4 126 M - 3 468 M
Résultat net 2021 324 M - 273 M
Tréso. nette 2021 2 888 M - 2 428 M
PER 2021 12,1x
Rendement 2021 8,22%
Capitalisation 4 000 M 4 000 M 3 362 M
VE / CA 2021 0,27x
VE / CA 2022 1,08x
Nbr Employés 3 929
Flottant 98,0%
Graphique ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Durée : Période :
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. : Graphique analyse technique AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 39,88 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 40,68 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 10,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,98%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -18,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ali Dibadj Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Ramon de Oliveira-Cezar Chairman
Karl Sprules Head-Global Technology & Operations
Kate C. Burke Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.20.46%4 000
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.18.42%50 943
KKR & CO. INC.27.46%29 759
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC10.26%23 918
AMUNDI12.43%18 047
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.21.85%15 294
