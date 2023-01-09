|
Alliant Energy Corporation : Mizuho Securities révise son opinion et passe à neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
|CA 2022
3 780 M
-
3 561 M
|Résultat net 2022
700 M
-
660 M
|Dette nette 2022
8 149 M
-
7 678 M
|PER 2022
|19,8x
|Rendement 2022
|3,09%
|Capitalisation
13 894 M
13 894 M
13 091 M
|VE / CA 2022
|5,83x
|VE / CA 2023
|5,71x
|Nbr Employés
|3 313
|Flottant
|99,9%
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|11
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|55,35 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|57,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|2,98%
