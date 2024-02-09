Allianz SE
Actions
ALV
DE0008404005
Assureurs et courtiers généralistes
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|244,1 EUR
|+0,11 %
|-1,47 %
|+0,91 %
|12:18
|ALLIANZ SE : Barclays maintient sa recommandation neutre
|ZD
|08:56
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Adyen, Publicis, Carrefour, Kering, Ubisoft, X-Fab, Nemetschek, Société Générale...
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+0,64 %
|102 Mrd $
|+8,12 %
|99 024 M $
|+3,87 %
|97 037 M $
|-1,93 %
|72 420 M $
|+11,63 %
|26 784 M $
|+3,48 %
|18 512 M $
|+2,53 %
|13 657 M $
|+0,66 %
|10 226 M $
|+15,37 %
|9 613 M $
|-0,77 %
|9 492 M $
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Allianz SE - Xetra
- Actualités Allianz SE
- ALLIANZ SE : Barclays maintient sa recommandation neutre