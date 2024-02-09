Allianz SE figure parmi les 1ers groupes d'assurance mondiaux. Le groupe développe également une activité bancaire. Les revenus par activité se répartissent comme suit : - assurance vie et santé (48,9%) ; - assurance non vie (45,6%) ; - gestion d'actifs (5,3%) : 2 141 MdsEUR d'actifs gérés à fin 2022 (dont 1 635 MdsEUR pour compte de tiers) ; - autres (0,2%) : banque et gestion pour compte propre.

Secteur Assureurs et courtiers généralistes