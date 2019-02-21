Connexion
Allianz SE (ALV) DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 15/09 09:22:46
181.98 EUR   -0.33%
14/09La Fed devrait préciser mercredi sa nouvelle stratégie-Allianz GI
RE
09/09ALLIANZ SE : UBS reste à l'achat
ZD
08/09ALLIANZ SE : RBC toujours vendeur
ZD
Fonds positionnés sur ALLIANZ SE
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
AXA Indice Euro CNON-10.00%15.00%15.8M EUR
BGF Euro-Markets A2 USDNON-1.00%22.00%47.13M USD
Carmignac L-S Eurp Eqs A EUR AccNON1.00%23.00%10.89M EUR
Carmignac Pf L-S Eurp Eqs F EUR AccNON3.00%32.00%0.3M EUR
CS (Lux) Eurozone Active Opps Eq B EURNON-7.00%24.00%0.66M EUR
CSIF (Lux) Equity EMU DB EURNON-9.00%0.00%25.09M EUR
DPAM Capital B Equities EMU Index B CapNON-10.00%21.00%15.8M EUR
DPAM Equities L EMU SRI MSCI Index FNON-8.00%0.00%0.2M EUR
DPAM INVEST B Equities Euroland F CapNON-1.00%50.00%0.2M EUR
DWS Top Dividende LDNON-12.00%20.00%1.29M EUR
Fidelity Selection Internat A-Dis-EURNON-11.00%18.00%1.29M EUR
FvS Multi Asset - Balanced ITNON0.00%32.00%23.17M EUR
Indep Actions Euro I A/INON-10.00%19.00%1.92M EUR
IShares EMU Index (IE) Flex Acc EURNON-9.00%25.00%2.3M EUR
Merian European Equity A EUR AccNON-11.00%-7.00%0.6M EUR
Nouvelle Stratégie 50NON-3.00%18.00%0.99M EUR
Swiss Life (LUX) Equity Euro Zone EURNON-7.00%16.00%1.92M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur ALLIANZ SEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Insurance ...-2.26%17.94%EuropeActions - Assurance
IShares DivDAX (DE) - EUR3.16%9.92%AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 DivDAX® - Dist - EUR0.62%9.86%AllemagneActions
Vanguard DAX - EUR0.63%8.59%-AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...0.07%7.97%-AllemagneActions
AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR0.63%7.94%-AllemagneActions
Deka DAX - EUR0.68%7.94%AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR0.69%7.94%AllemagneActions
ComStage DAX TR - EUR0.60%7.94%AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...-0.88%7.93%-AllemagneActions
Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR2.45%7.93%AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX 1C - EUR0.67%7.92%AllemagneActions
IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR0.38%7.90%AllemagneActions
Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR-0.37%7.89%AllemagneActions
SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD1.56%7.69%-AllemagneActions
Deka Oekom Euro Nachhaltigkeit - EUR0.14%7.48%EuropeActions
SPDR MSCI Europe Financials - EUR-0.79%6.84%EuropeActions - Services financiers
Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD1.59%6.74%-AllemagneActions
WisdomTree Germany Equity - USD He...2.08%6.04%AllemagneActions
ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR0.00%5.46%-AllemagneActions
1  2  3  4  5  6  7Suiv.



Graphique ALLIANZ SE
Durée : Période :
Allianz SE : Graphique analyse technique Allianz SE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 26
Objectif de cours Moyen 208,60 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 182,58 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 41,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -4,15%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-16.40%89 191
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES3.92%58 646
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-13.88%56 028
CHUBB LIMITED-22.48%54 466
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-44.67%24 465
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-36.42%13 841
