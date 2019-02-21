|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Insurance ...
|-2.26%
|17.94%
|Europe
|Actions - Assurance
|IShares DivDAX (DE) - EUR
|3.16%
|9.92%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 DivDAX® - Dist - EUR
|0.62%
|9.86%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Vanguard DAX - EUR
|0.63%
|8.59%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...
|0.07%
|7.97%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR
|0.63%
|7.94%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX - EUR
|0.68%
|7.94%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR
|0.69%
|7.94%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage DAX TR - EUR
|0.60%
|7.94%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...
|-0.88%
|7.93%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR
|2.45%
|7.93%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX 1C - EUR
|0.67%
|7.92%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR
|0.38%
|7.90%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR
|-0.37%
|7.89%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD
|1.56%
|7.69%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka Oekom Euro Nachhaltigkeit - EUR
|0.14%
|7.48%
|Europe
|Actions
|SPDR MSCI Europe Financials - EUR
|-0.79%
|6.84%
|Europe
|Actions - Services financiers
|Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD
|1.59%
|6.74%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|WisdomTree Germany Equity - USD He...
|2.08%
|6.04%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR
|0.00%
|5.46%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions