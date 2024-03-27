Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. est une société mondiale de divertissement expérientiel. La société propose une variété de contenus liés à l'esport et au jeu, y compris des tournois, des divertissements virtuels et en direct, des événements de jeu et une programmation originale pour encourager en permanence une communauté de jeu engagée. La société opère par l'intermédiaire de ses filiales à part entière, Allied Esports International, Inc. (AEII), Esports Arena Las Vegas, LLC (ESALV) et Allied Esports GmbH (AEGmbH). AEII exploite des installations mondiales de sports électroniques compétitifs conçues pour relier les joueurs et les fans par l'intermédiaire d'un réseau d'arènes connectées. ESALV exploite une arène de jeu phare située à l'hôtel Luxor de Las Vegas, dans le Nevada. AEGmbH exploite un camion esports mobile qui sert à la fois de champ de bataille et de centre de production de contenu, ainsi qu'un studio pour l'enregistrement et la diffusion d'événements de jeu. La société exploite l'HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, deux arènes mobiles (Allied Esports Trucks) et un studio de contenu original.

Secteur Internet