  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    ALLO   US0197701065

ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ALLO)
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  21:00:00 20/03/2023
5.370 USD   -2.19%
13:04Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. : Bernstein maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
14/03Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. annonce la présentation orale des données de phase 1 sur ALLO-316 lors de la réunion annuelle de l'American Association of Cancer Research
CI
02/03Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. : JMP Securities reste à l'achat
ZM
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. : Bernstein maintient son opinion neutre

21/03/2023 | 13:04
Données financières
CA 2023 0,03 M - 0,03 M
Résultat net 2023 -364 M - -340 M
Tréso. nette 2023 157 M - 146 M
PER 2023 -2,20x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 776 M 776 M 724 M
VE / CA 2023 17 742x
VE / CA 2024 300x
Nbr Employés 360
Flottant 57,1%
Tendances analyse technique ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Dernier Cours de Clôture 5,37 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 17,67 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 229%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
David D. Chang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Schmidt Chief Financial Officer
Arie S. Belldegrun Executive Chairman
Alison Moore Chief Technical Officer
Barbra Sasu Chief Scientific Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-14.63%776
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.23%81 031
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS3.52%76 857
BIONTECH SE-12.08%32 098
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-8.64%31 330
GENMAB A/S-14.86%23 526
