Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Alpha MOS
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ALM   FR0013421286

ALPHA MOS

(ALM)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Alpha Mos : Ben Delhey joins as Supervisory Board Member of BOYDSense, the MedTech subsidiary of Alpha MOS

15/06/2021 | 15:20
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE
Toulouse, 15.06.2021


Ben Delhey joins as Supervisory Board Member of BOYDSense, the MedTech subsidiary of Alpha MOS


BOYDSense SAS, a subsidiary of Alpha MOS (EuroNext: ALM), developed a miniaturized respiratory analysis platform to monitor chronic diseases, with a first application in diabetes monitoring. Today, BOYDSense is announcing the arrival mid-June of Ben Delhey as Supervisory Board independent member.


Ben Delhey has more than 15 years of senior management experience in the Healthcare industry. He has been working within leading diabetes Medtech and Pharma companies such as LifeScan, Ascencia and Sanofi.


Ben Delhey is a specialist in the launch of pharmaceutical devices. During his career in Sales and Marketing, he has launched more than 10 diabetes devices and software as medical devices which are distributed in more than 25 countries in the world. These major devices are world famous brands such as OneTouch® Vita®, MyStar® from Sanofi and Mhealth Software, My Dose Coach®.


“I am very excited to join the BOYDSense team. We are starting a new era in terms of technologies applied to diabetes. The last few years have been really interesting with the release of brand-new innovations. The BOYDSense device will drastically improve the way patients with diabetes will measure their blood glucose level. This is great news for patients with diabetes, because this innovation will greatly facilitate their daily life and allow them to monitor their glucose levels in a more gentle way.” commented Ben Delhey.


Anton Kittelberger, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BOYDSense, added : “Ben is the perfect addition to our team. He will bring us his huge experience in terms of diabetes, acces to the market and launching of medical devices. We are very confident because Ben has already done all these missions for Sanofi, Bayer or Johnson & Johnson. We are really looking forward to working together on our next succes.”


About Alpha MOS
Alpha MOS is the world's leading manufacturer of electronic nose, tongue and eye for industrial use.
Founded in 1993, Alpha MOS is specialized in Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) analysis and the digitization of smell, taste and vision. Located in France, in China and in the United States, the company manages over 1000 installs worldwide.
For more information: https://www.alpha-mos.com/

Media contact
Alpha MOS : +33 5 62 47 53 80
(Dentsu Consulting) Gildas de la Monneraye : gildas.delamonneraye@dentsuconsulting.fr / +33 6 58 18 78 25


Cette publication dispose du service "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : x2meYZucY5rGnWufZJuWb5aZbphqw2TIbpbGnJZwlJbHnXBgmm2SaprIZm9qnGVs
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information non réglementée :

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/69706-press_release_ben_dehley_alpha_mos_vf.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2021 ActusNews
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ALPHA MOS
15:20ALPHA MOS  : Ben Delhey joins as Supervisory Board Member of BOYDSense, the MedT..
AN
15:05ALPHA MOS  : The University Hospital (CHU) of Toulouse will perform a clinical s..
AN
24/05ALPHA MOS  : Convocation Assemblée générale mixte
CO
30/04ALPHA MOS  : Rapport financier
CO
29/04ALPHA MOS  : Résultats annuels
CO
2020EN DIRECT DES MARCHES  : Suez, Total, Worldline/Ingenico, STMicroelectronics, Ge..
2020ALPHA MOS  : Résultats semestriels 2020
PU
2020ALPHA MOS  : Résultats semestriels 2020
AN
2020ALPHA MOS  : Résultats 1er semestre
CO
2020ALPHA MOS  : Évaluer les avantages pour les propriétaires de marques de fournir ..
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ALPHA MOS
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 4,01 M 4,86 M -
Résultat net 2020 -3,85 M -4,65 M -
Dette nette 2020 1,95 M 2,36 M -
PER 2020 -3,48x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 15,7 M 19,1 M -
VE / CA 2019 1,55x
VE / CA 2020 3,82x
Nbr Employés 49
Flottant 53,9%
Graphique ALPHA MOS
Durée : Période :
Alpha MOS : Graphique analyse technique Alpha MOS | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ALPHA MOS
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Pierre Sbabo Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Debains Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Laurent Samama Chairman
Bruno Thuillier Chief Operating Officer
Pascale Piquemal Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ALPHA MOS17.41%19
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.16.98%85 472
MODERNA, INC.98.54%83 281
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.30.07%66 801
LONZA GROUP AG16.84%54 908
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS9.45%54 755