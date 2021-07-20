|
Alstom : Les commandes et chiffre d'affaires d'Alstom des trois premiers mois de 2021/22
Télécharger le PDF
Relations avec les investisseurs
Disclaimer
Alstom SA published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 05:55:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur ALSTOM
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur ALSTOM
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
15 617 M
18 418 M
-
|Résultat net 2022
|
415 M
489 M
-
|Dette nette 2022
|
2 424 M
2 859 M
-
|PER 2022
|34,1x
|Rendement 2022
|1,24%
|
|Capitalisation
|
13 074 M
15 426 M
-
|VE / CA 2022
|0,99x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,92x
|Nbr Employés
|67 191
|Flottant
|87,7%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ALSTOM
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|17
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
35,15 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
47,82 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
36,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capi. (M$)
|ALSTOM
|-24.59%
|19 211