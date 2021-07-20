Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Alstom
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Alstom : Les commandes et chiffre d'affaires d'Alstom des trois premiers mois de 2021/22

20/07/2021 | 07:56
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Télécharger le PDF
Contacts presse (Siège)

Coralie Collet

Envoyer un email

Tel: + 33 (1) 57 06 18 81

Samuel Miller

Envoyer un email

Tel: + 33 1 57 06 67 74

Relations avec les investisseurs

Julie Morel

Envoyer un email

Tel: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58

Claire Lepelletier

Envoyer un email

Tel: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 05:55:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ALSTOM
08:10BOURSE DE PARIS : Le coronavirus contamine à nouveau les indices
08:08ALSTOM SA : Présentation des résultats du premier trimestre 2021/22
GL
07:59Alstom a enregistré une nette hausse de ses revenus et de ses commandes au T1
DJ
07:56ALSTOM : Les commandes et chiffre d'affaires d'Alstom des trois premiers mois de..
PU
07:39ALSTOM SA : Les commandes et chiffre d'affaires d'Alstom des trois premiers mois..
GL
07:39ALSTOM : Chiffre d'affaires au T1 à 3,70 mds
RE
07:39Alstom - carnet de commandes à fin juin eur 76,8 mds
RE
07:39Alstom - confirmation de la trajectoire financière présentée lors du capital..
RE
07:39Alstom - commandes reçues au t1 eur 6,44 mds vs eur 1,65 md il y a un an
RE
07:38Alstom - chiffre d'affaires au t1 eur 3,70 mds vs eur 1,51 md il y a un an
RE
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ALSTOM
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 15 617 M 18 418 M -
Résultat net 2022 415 M 489 M -
Dette nette 2022 2 424 M 2 859 M -
PER 2022 34,1x
Rendement 2022 1,24%
Capitalisation 13 074 M 15 426 M -
VE / CA 2022 0,99x
VE / CA 2023 0,92x
Nbr Employés 67 191
Flottant 87,7%
Graphique ALSTOM
Durée : Période :
Alstom : Graphique analyse technique Alstom | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ALSTOM
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Dernier Cours de Cloture 35,15 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 47,82 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 36,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ALSTOM-24.59%19 211
PACCAR, INC.0.50%30 890
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION9.28%27 947
EPIROC AB (PUBL)171.30%26 196
KUBOTA CORPORATION0.24%25 259
KOMATSU LTD.-3.02%24 110