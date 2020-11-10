Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Alstom : Les résultats d'Alstom au premier semestre 2020/21

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
0
10/11/2020 | 18:23
Télécharger le PDF
Contacts presse - Siège

Samuel Miller

Envoyer un email

Tel: + 33 1 57 06 67 74

Coralie Collet

Envoyer un email

Tel: +33 (1) 57 06 18 81

Relations avec les investisseurs

Julie Morel

Envoyer un email

Tel: +33 6 67 61 88 58

Claire Lepelletier

Envoyer un email

Tel: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 17:22:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ALSTOM
18:59ALSTOM : bénéfice net en baisse de 25% au premier semestre
AW
18:57ALSTOM : confiant pour le second semestre après un T1 affecté par l'épidémie
RE
18:38CORR : Alstom confiant dans ses perspectives malgré le coup de frein du Covid au..
DJ
18:34ALSTOM :  vise une marge d’exploitation ajustée comprise entre 7,7 % et 8% pour ..
AO
18:33BOUYGUES : la contribution d'ALSTOM au résultat net en forte baisse
AO
18:32Les valeurs à suivre demain à la Bourse de Paris Mercredi 11 novembre 2020
AO
18:30ALSTOM : confiant dans ses perspectives malgré le coup de frein du Covid au 1er ..
DJ
18:23ALSTOM : Les résultats d'Alstom au premier semestre 2020/21
PU
18:11ALSTOM : CA en baisse au S1, perspectives confirmées pour 2022/23
RE
18:11ALSTOM SA : Les résultats d'Alstom au premier semestre 2020/21
GL
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ALSTOM
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 7 674 M 9 067 M -
Résultat net 2021 339 M 401 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 774 M 915 M -
PER 2021 28,7x
Rendement 2021 1,17%
Capitalisation 9 677 M 11 433 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,16x
VE / CA 2022 1,00x
Nbr Employés 38 879
Flottant 87,0%
Graphique ALSTOM
Durée : Période :
Alstom : Graphique analyse technique Alstom | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ALSTOM
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Objectif de cours Moyen 49,45 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 42,65 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 38,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 16,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -6,21%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ALSTOM0.99%11 433
PACCAR, INC.14.54%31 387
KUBOTA CORPORATION17.82%23 615
KOMATSU LTD.-4.92%21 964
EPIROC AB28.47%20 220
KNORR-BREMSE AG14.98%19 872
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group