Alstom : Publication of Amendment to the 2019/20 Universal Registration Document and the securities note concerning the reserved capital increases

REGULATED INFORMATION Publication of Amendment to the 2019/20 Universal Registration Document and the securities note concerning the reserved capital increases 8 October 2020 - On 7 October 2020, Alstom filed an Amendment to the 2019/20 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). The Amendment supplements and should be read in conjunction with the 2019/20 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 2 June 2020 under number D.20-0508. This document is available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force. It can be consulted on Alstom's website (https://www.alstom.com/finance), as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). On 7 October 2020, the AMF also approved the prospectus, under number 20-496, made available to the public for the purpose of admission to the regulated market of Euronext in Paris of: ordinary shares of Alstom to be issued in connection with a capital increase of Alstom without preferential subscription rights reserved for Bombardier UK Holding Limited, a subsidiary of Bombardier Inc.;

ordinary shares of Alstom that will result from the automatic conversion into ordinary shares of preferred shares, which will have been issued, as the case may be, as part of one or more capital increase(s) of Alstom without preferential subscription rights reserved for CDP Investissements Inc., a subsidiary of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec; and

ordinary shares of Alstom to be issued, as the case may be, as part of one or more capital increase(s) of Alstom without preferential subscription rights reserved for CDP Investissements Inc., a subsidiary of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. The contemplated reserved capital increases remain subject to the approval of the corresponding resolutions by Alstom's general shareholders' meeting to be held on 29 October 2020. Availability of the prospectus Copies of the Prospectus, consisting of (i) the Company's 2019/20 Universal Registration Document, filed with the AMF on 2 June 2020 under number D.20-0508, (ii) the Amendment to the 2019/20 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 7 October 2020 under number D. 20-0508- A01 (the "Amendment"), as well as (iii) a securities note (including the summary of the Prospectus), are available free of charge at the Company's registered office (48, rue Albert Dhalenne, 93400 Saint- Ouen-sur-Seine), on the Company's website (https://www.alstom.com) and on the website of the Autorité des marchés financiers (www.amf-france.org). The Amendment includes in Annex 1 the fairness opinion prepared by the independent expert Finexsi, appointed on a voluntary basis, which is available free of charge at the Company's headquarters (48, rue Albert Dhalenne, 93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine). www.alstom.com

The Company draws the public's attention to the risk factors described in chapter 4 "Risk Factors" of the 2019/20 Universal Registration Document, chapter 2 of the Amendment and chapter 2 of the securities note. A prospectus will subsequently be submitted to the approval of the AMF for the purpose of the share capital increase with preferential subscription rights for an amount of approximately €2 billion, announced by the Company in connection with the announcement of the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation on 17 February 2020. Disclaimer This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe, Alstom securities. The dissemination, publication or distribution of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of applicable laws and regulations. Accordingly, persons who are physically present in such countries and in which this press release is disseminated, distributed or published should inform themselves of and comply with any such local restrictions. This press release is not an advertisement and does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market and repealing the Prospectus Directive 2003/71/EC (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The information in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not purport to be comprehensive and no person shall rely in any manner whatsoever on the information contained herein or its accuracy, precision or completeness. Any purchase of securities must be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the Prospectus approved by the AMF and published on the Company's and the AMF's respective websites. European Economic Area and the United Kingdom With respect to the planned admission to the regulated market of Euronext in Paris and with respect to the member States of the European Economic Area other than France and the United Kingdom (each, a "Relevant State"), no action has been or will be taken to allow a public offering of securities requiring the publication of a prospectus in any of the Relevant States. Consequently, any offer of Alstom's securities may only be made in any of the Relevant States (i) to qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation, (ii) to fewer than 150 individuals or legal entities (other than qualified investors as defined in the Prospectus Regulation), or (iii) in any other case exempting Alstom from publishing a prospectus in accordance with article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation. United States This press release is not an offer for sale of Alstom shares in the United States or in any other jurisdiction, Alstom shares may not be offered, sold, exercised or delivered in the United States absent www.alstom.com

registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Alstom does not intend to register in the United States any portion of the offering or to conduct a public offering ot to conduct a public offering of any securities in the United States; and Alstom's securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act.. www.alstom.com

APPENDIX: SUMMARY OF THE PROSPECTUS Prospectus approved on 7 October 2020 by the AMF under number 20-496 Section 1 - Introduction Nom et code ISIN (numéro international d'identification des valeurs mobilières) des valeurs mobilières Libellé pour les actions : ALSTOM. Code ISIN : FR0010220475. Identité et coordonnées de l'émetteur, y compris son identifiant d'entité juridique (LEI) Dénomination sociale : Alstom. Lieu et numéro d'immatriculation : R.C.S. Bobigny 389 058 447. LEI : 96950032TUYMW11FB530. Identité et coordonnées de l'offreur, y compris son identifiant d'entité juridique (LEI) : Sans objet. Identité et coordonnées de l'autorité compétente qui a approuvé le Prospectus : l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (l' « AMF ») - 17 Place de la Bourse, 75002 Paris, France. Le Document d'Enregistrement Universel 2019/20 de la Société a été déposé auprès de l'AMF le 2 juin 2020 sous le numéro D. 20-0508. Date d'approbation du Prospectus : 7 octobre 2020. Avertissement au lecteur : (a) le résumé doit être lu comme une introduction au Prospectus ; (b) toute décision d'investir dans les valeurs mobilières dont l'admission aux négociations sur un marché réglementé est demandée, doit être fondée sur un examen de l'intégralité du Prospectus par l'investisseur ; (c) l'investisseur peut perdre tout ou partie du capital investi ; si une action concernant l'information contenue dans le Prospectus est intentée devant un tribunal, l'investisseur plaignant peut, selon le droit national des Etats membres de l'Union européenne ou de l'Espace économique européen, avoir à supporter les frais de traduction du Prospectus avant le début de la procédure judiciaire ; (e) une responsabilité civile n'incombe qu'aux personnes qui ont présenté le résumé, y compris sa traduction, que pour autant que le contenu du résumé soit trompeur, inexact ou incohérent, lu en combinaison avec les autres parties du Prospectus, ou qu'il ne fournisse pas, lu en combinaison avec les autres parties du Prospectus, les informations clés permettant d'aider les investisseurs lorsqu'ils envisagent d'investir dans ces valeurs mobilières. Section 2 - Informations clés sur l'émetteur 2.1 - Qui est l'émetteur des valeurs mobilières? Dénomination sociale : Alstom.

Siège social : 48, rue Albert Dhalenne, 93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, France.

Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, France. Forme juridique : société anonyme à conseil d'administration.

Droit applicable : droit français.

Pays d'origine : France. Principales activités : Acteur des solutions de mobilité plus durables et plus intelligentes, Alstom développe et commercialise des systèmes intégrés permettant de jeter les bases d'un futur modèle de transport. Alstom propose une gamme complète de solutions, des trains à grande vitesse, métros, tramways aux systèmes intégrés, services personnalisés et solutions d'infrastructure, de mobilité digitale et de signalisation. En 2019/20, l'entreprise a réalisé un chiffre d'affaires de 8,2 milliards d'euros et enregistré pour 9,9 milliards d'euros de commandes. Alstom, dont le siège est basé en France, est présent dans plus de 60 pays et compte actuellement 38 900 collaborateurs. Actionnariat : Au 30 septembre 2020, le capital social de la Société s'élève à 1 588 088 334 euros, divisé en 226 869 762 actions ordinaires entièrement souscrites et libérées d'une valeur nominale de 7 euros. Sur la base des informations portées à la connaissance de la Société, la répartition du capital social et des droits de vote est la suivante : Actionnaires Nombre d'actions % du capital Nombre de droits de % des droits ordinaires social vote de vote Public ............................................................................ 189 883 071 83,70 % 190 478 342 72,78 % Bouygues S.A(1)............................................................. 32 936 226 14,52 % 65 872 452 25,17 % Employés(2) ................................................................... 4 050 465 1,79 % 5 371 144 2,05 % TOTAL ........................................................................ 226 869 762 100 % 261 721 938 100 % Sans prendre en compte la vente à terme annoncée par Bouygues S.A. le 29 septembre 2020 de 11 millions d'actions de la Société (représentant environ 4,8 % du capital de Société) dont le dénouement interviendra le 3 novembre 2020. Actions détenues par des employés et anciens employés du Groupe . Principaux dirigeants : Henri Poupart-Lafarge,Président-Directeur général de la Société. Contrôleurs légaux des comptes : PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit (63 rue de Villiers, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine), membre de la Compagnie régionale des commissaires aux comptes de Versailles, représenté par Monsieur Édouard Demarcq et Mazars (61 rue Henri-Regnault, 92400 Paris La Défense), membre de la Compagnie régionale des commissaires aux comptes de Versailles, représenté par Monsieur Jean-Luc Barlet. 2.2 - Quelles sont les informations financières clés concernant l'émetteur? www.alstom.com

