|
Alstom : accompagne Sydney dans la digitalisation de ses trains
Télécharger le PDF
Contacts presse - Australie
Press contact - Coralie Collet
Disclaimer
Alstom SA published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 08:11:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur ALSTOM
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur ALSTOM
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
15 654 M
18 485 M
-
|Résultat net 2022
|
413 M
488 M
-
|Dette nette 2022
|
2 415 M
2 852 M
-
|PER 2022
|35,9x
|Rendement 2022
|1,35%
|
|Capitalisation
|
11 832 M
13 991 M
-
|VE / CA 2022
|0,91x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,84x
|Nbr Employés
|67 191
|Flottant
|97,9%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ALSTOM
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
31,69 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
45,76 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
44,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capi. (M$)
|ALSTOM
|-32.01%
|13 991