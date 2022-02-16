Connexion
Alstom : lance une nouvelle campagne de recrutement de 150 personnes en Belgique

16/02/2022 | 13:36
Contact Presse - Belgique- Luxembourg- Pays Bas

Sonia Thibaut de Maisières

Tel: + 32 473 933873

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 12:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Toute l'actualité sur ALSTOM
13:36ALSTOM : lance une nouvelle campagne de recrutement de 150 personnes en Belgique
PU
13:23Alstom va embaucher 150 personnes en Belgique
RE
13:04ALSTOM : présente le 1er train hybride français
CF
12:36ALSTOM : SNCF Voyageurs et Alstom présentent le premier train hybride français pour les Ré..
PU
12:04ALSTOM : nouvelles extensions du tramway de Rabat
CF
15/02ALSTOM : JP Morgan reste à l'achat
ZD
12/02Agenda des conférences de presse et événements économiques jusqu'au vendredi 18
AW
10/02ALSTOM : Goldman Sachs est neutre sur le titre
ZD
10/02Bombardier prévoit de livrer plus de 120 appareils en 2022
AW
09/02CAC40 : clôt la séance à 7.130 pts, Wall Street dans le vert
CF
Recommandations des analystes sur ALSTOM
Données financières
CA 2022 15 514 M 17 627 M -
Résultat net 2022 113 M 129 M -
Dette nette 2022 2 696 M 3 064 M -
PER 2022 79,6x
Rendement 2022 1,40%
Capitalisation 9 876 M 11 222 M -
VE / CA 2022 0,81x
VE / CA 2023 0,75x
Nbr Employés 67 191
Flottant 97,3%
Graphique ALSTOM
Alstom : Graphique analyse technique Alstom | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique ALSTOM
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Cloture 26,45 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 41,51 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 56,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ALSTOM-15.28%11 222
PACCAR, INC.6.87%32 757
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-0.87%24 451
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-15.16%24 152
KOMATSU LTD.0.87%22 203
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-4.89%21 832