Alstom : Mise en service de rames Euroduplex adaptées par Alstom, pour le réseau espagnol

07/05/2021 | 13:54
Télécharger le PDF
Press contact - Philippe Molitor

Philippe Molitor

Envoyer un email

Tel: +33 (0)7 76 00 97 79

Contact presse - Samuel Miller

Samuel Miller

Envoyer un email

Tel: + 33 1 57 06 67 74

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 11:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 8 511 M 10 273 M -
Résultat net 2021 347 M 419 M -
Dette nette 2021 74,7 M 90,1 M -
PER 2021 35,8x
Rendement 2021 0,93%
Capitalisation 17 042 M 20 545 M -
VE / CA 2021 2,01x
VE / CA 2022 1,11x
Nbr Employés 38 879
Flottant 89,2%
Graphique ALSTOM
Durée : Période :
Alstom : Graphique analyse technique Alstom | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ALSTOM
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Objectif de cours Moyen 52,56 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 45,91 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 35,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -1,98%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ALSTOM-1.50%20 545
PACCAR, INC.8.63%32 539
KUBOTA CORPORATION14.17%29 492
KOMATSU LTD.13.75%28 916
EPIROC AB (PUBL)26.36%26 166
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION6.84%25 925