    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Alstom : fournira son système de pilotage automatique embarqué pour les lignes 10, 7bis, 3bis et 3 du métro parisien

06/05/2021 | 13:15
Contact presse - France

Audrey Mabru

Envoyer un email

Tel: +33 7 64 67 51 19

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 11:14:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Recommandations des analystes sur ALSTOM
Données financières
CA 2021 8 501 M 10 236 M -
Résultat net 2021 354 M 426 M -
Dette nette 2021 74,7 M 89,9 M -
PER 2021 34,5x
Rendement 2021 0,90%
Capitalisation 17 027 M 20 436 M -
VE / CA 2021 2,01x
VE / CA 2022 1,10x
Nbr Employés 38 879
Flottant 89,2%
Graphique ALSTOM
Durée : Période :
Alstom : Graphique analyse technique Alstom | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ALSTOM
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Objectif de cours Moyen 52,41 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 45,87 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 35,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -1,90%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ALSTOM-1.59%20 436
PACCAR, INC.5.74%31 671
KUBOTA CORPORATION14.17%28 420
KOMATSU LTD.13.75%27 723
EPIROC AB (PUBL)26.46%26 084
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION6.84%24 864