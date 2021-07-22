Connexion
Alstom : nomme Michael Keroullé Président d'Alstom Amériques

22/07/2021 | 20:48
Contacts presse - Siège

Samuel Miller

Envoyer un email

Tel: + 33 1 57 06 67 74

Coralie Collet

Envoyer un email

Tel: +33 (1) 57 06 18 81

Contact presse - Amérique du Nord

Maryanne Roberts

Envoyer un email

Tel: +1 (267) 408-1694

Contact presse - Canada

Taïssa Hrycay

Envoyer un email

Tel: + 1 (514) 243-0578

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 18:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2022 15 623 M 18 391 M -
Résultat net 2022 412 M 485 M -
Dette nette 2022 2 424 M 2 853 M -
PER 2022 35,9x
Rendement 2022 1,17%
Capitalisation 13 509 M 15 917 M -
VE / CA 2022 1,02x
VE / CA 2023 0,95x
Nbr Employés 67 191
Flottant 87,7%
Tendances analyse technique ALSTOM
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Dernier Cours de Cloture 36,68 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 47,48 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 29,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ALSTOM-21.30%19 211
PACCAR, INC.2.17%30 890
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION12.09%27 947
EPIROC AB (PUBL)164.48%26 196
KUBOTA CORPORATION0.24%25 259
KOMATSU LTD.-4.54%24 110